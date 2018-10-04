Shonda Rhimes, Matt Reeves Developing Sci-Fi TV Series, Film for Netflix

Shonda Rhimes and Matt Reeves are developing Blake Crouch’s upcoming science-fiction novel “Recursion” as a feature film and television series for Netflix.

The deal was announced Thursday. Netflix has secured the rights to “Recursion” for Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. “Recursion” will be published by Crown on June 11.

“Recursion” explores what happens when a brilliant female scientist invents a powerful technology that allows people not just to reactivate their most visceral memories but to reinvent them entirely. For some, it offers the chance to rewrite their entire lives. In the wrong hands, it will upend the world.

“Projects like this are why I came to Netflix,” said Rhimes. “The opportunity to explore a multi-genre universe in innovative ways is extremely exciting. Matt and Blake both have the tremendous ability to build compelling characters and imaginative landscapes and I am thrilled to work alongside them.”

Reeves said, “Blake’s mind-bending novel presents an incredible opportunity to explore its expansive narrative simultaneously through both film and television. Netflix is uniquely suited for this ambitious undertaking and I can’t imagine a more exciting partner than the astonishingly talented Shonda Rhimes whose work I have admired for years.”

Crouch is the author of the New York Times bestselling novel “Dark Matter,” and his “Wayward Pines” trilogy was adapted and aired for two seasons as a limited event television series on Fox. His most recent project, “Good Behavior,” based on his novellas, just finished its second season at TNT with Michelle Dockery starring.

“I have been a fan of Shonda’s and Matt’s work going back years,” said Crouch. “To have these titans of television and film working on something of mine is an incredible honor, and Netflix is the pitch-perfect home for people who want to adapt film and TV in the most innovative way possible.”

Rhimes signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last year to produce new series and other projects. Reeves came on board to the streaming giant earlier this year with a first-look deal for Netflix.

Reeves is currently working on “The Batman,” the next iteration of the Caped Crusader for Warner Bros., which he is writing and directing. It was also recently announced that 6th & Idaho will be partnering with Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s the Imaginarium on an adaptation of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” which Serkis will direct.

Crouch is repped by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company, David Hale Smith of Inkwell Literary Management, and attorney Joel Vanderkloot of Nelson Davis, LLP.

Shondaland produces “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “For the People,” and “Station 19.”