Shirley MacLaine Selected for AARP Career Achievement Award

Shirley MacLaine has been selected as the recipient of the AARP’s 2018 Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.

MacLaine will be honored at the 18th annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony on Feb. 4 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

MacLaine has credits on more than 50 feature films, won a best actress Academy Award for “Terms of Endearment,” and was nominated for Oscars for “Some Came Running,” “The Apartment,” “Irma la Douce” and “The Turning Point.” She has also won seven Golden Globe awards — including the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement — and written 15 best-selling books.

“The award means a lot to me personally because AARP was there when I began,” said MacLaine. “Many thanks to AARP for bestowing this award.”

Previous Movies for Grownups Career Achievement honorees include Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Sharon Stone, Robert Redford and Robert De Niro.

“We are delighted to give this award to Shirley MacLaine, a remarkable performer and a true original, who has charmed and entertained us decade after decade,” said Myrna Blyth, senior vice president and editorial director for AARP Media.

The Movies for Grownups Awards will be broadcast on PBS on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m., is co-produced by the Great Performances series, and will stream the following day on pbs.org/gperf and PBS apps.