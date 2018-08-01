‘Shining’ Movie ‘Doctor Sleep’ Taps ‘Westworld’s’ Zahn McClarnon to Play Crow Daddy (EXCLUSIVE)

Zahn McClarnon is in talks to join Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the Stephen King novel “Doctor Sleep,” the sequel to the horror classic “The Shining.”

McGregor stars as the adult version of Danny Torrance, while Ferguson plays Rose the Hat. Sources say McClarnon would portray Crow Daddy, the right-hand man of Ferguson’s character.

Mike Flanagan, who helmed Netflix’s adaptation of the King novella “Gerald’s Game,” is directing. Flanagan’s producing partner, Trevor Macy, will produce along with Vertigo Entertainment’s Jon Berg.

“Doctor Sleep” begins as Torrance carries the trauma of the Overlook Hotel into adulthood. He’s become a reflection of his murderous father, with a drinking problem that dulls his pain as well as his “shining” powers. Those abilities return when he embraces sobriety and uses his gift to help those dying at a hospice. He establishes a psychic connection with a young girl who shares his extreme skills, and who is being targeted by a group with similar abilities. They’ve found that their powers grow if they inhale the “steam” that comes off others, who have the power to shine, when they’re suffering painful deaths.

McClarnon is coming off his breakout role as Akecheta, the Native American host in HBO’s “Westworld,” and has been on the radar of several execs following the season finale.

