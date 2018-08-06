Seth Rogen Shares ‘Pineapple Express’ Facts on Its 10th Anniversary

On the 10th anniversary of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow’s action-comedy film “Pineapple Express,” Rogen took to Twitter to share with his fans some fun facts about the cannabis-packed film’s production. See some of the highlights below.

Rogen and Co-Writer Evan Goldberg Rolled 100 Joints for the Film

According to Rogen’s Twitter account, the 100 or so joints shaped like crosses shown in the movie were all rolled by himself and Goldberg because nobody else on the crew knew how to roll them properly.

The Funny Name James Franco’s Character Called His Low-Quality Marijuana Strains Comes From an FX Supervisor

In the film, James Franco plays a drug dealer named Saul, who calls his cheaper, poorer weed “Snicklefritz,” which Rogen tweeted came from an insult the movie’s practical FX supervisor would call his second in command if he was dissatisfied with him.

The Film Had a Smoking Billboard, Temporarily

In keeping with the stoner comedy on display in “Pineapple Express,” the film’s marketing department commissioned a billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles that emitted smoke from a cannabis leaf printed on the ad. Rogen said it was eventually taken down because people kept calling the fire department thinking it was on fire.

The Daewoo Lanos Kill Was Originally Supposed to Be a Ford Fiesta

In one of the film’s final action scenes, Danny McBride’s character, Red, saves the day by crashing a lemon-yellow Daewoo Lanos car through a barn door and ramming into the antagonist before stepping out and proclaiming, “You just got killed by a Daweoo Lanos!”

However, Rogen tweeted the car was originally going to be a Ford Fiesta before Ford decided they didn’t want their car involved in a murder scene. Rogen said the decision to change the car was ultimately funnier.

Rogen Got Huey Lewis and the News to Write and Record the Film’s Theme

The “Pineapple Express” single recorded by rock group Huey Lewis and the News was written specifically for the film. Rogen tweeted he’d been inspired by 1980s movies that had rock songs in their title.

Danny McBride Was Taped to a Chair All Day

Rogen tweeted that while shooting the scene where Red is elaborately duct-taped to a chair, McBride had to sit taped to the chair the entire day because the taping process would take too long to let him in and out.

Rogen and Co. Couldn’t Get Enough of Danny McBride

Red was originally supposed to die the first time he’s shot, but Rogen tweeted he thought McBride was so funny they couldn’t help bringing him back for more scenes.

Stormy Daniels Makes a Brief Cameo

In the movie, Red makes a reference to an ex-wife who was getting out of jail. When a photo is shown of Red and his ex-wife, the woman in the photo is porn actress Stormy Daniels, the woman suing President Donald Trump over a non-disclosure agreement in regards to an alleged affair between the two.

Franco Wears a Headband in the Movie to Cover Up an Injury

Franco wears a headband throughout the movie because, Rogen tweeted, in the scene where he’s running through the woods and he hits his head on a tree branch, Franco ended up hitting his head on a screw. The resulting injury required stitches.

James Franco and Seth Rogen Switched Roles Just Because

According to Rogen, he originally wrote his character for Franco, but Franco wanted to play Saul and Rogen said he was down with the switch because he didn’t care.