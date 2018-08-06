Seth Rogen Shares ‘Pineapple Express’ Facts on Its 10th Anniversary

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pineapple Express
CREDIT: Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

On the 10th anniversary of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow’s action-comedy film “Pineapple Express,” Rogen took to Twitter to share with his fans some fun facts about the cannabis-packed film’s production. See some of the highlights below.

Rogen and Co-Writer Evan Goldberg Rolled 100 Joints for the Film

According to Rogen’s Twitter account, the 100 or so joints shaped like crosses shown in the movie were all rolled by himself and Goldberg because nobody else on the crew knew how to roll them properly.

The Funny Name James Franco’s Character Called His Low-Quality Marijuana Strains Comes From an FX Supervisor

In the film, James Franco plays a drug dealer named Saul, who calls his cheaper, poorer weed “Snicklefritz,” which Rogen tweeted came from an insult the movie’s practical FX supervisor would call his second in command if he was dissatisfied with him.

The Film Had a Smoking Billboard, Temporarily

In keeping with the stoner comedy on display in “Pineapple Express,” the film’s marketing department commissioned a billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles that emitted smoke from a cannabis leaf printed on the ad. Rogen said it was eventually taken down because people kept calling the fire department thinking it was on fire.

The Daewoo Lanos Kill Was Originally Supposed to Be a Ford Fiesta

In one of the film’s final action scenes, Danny McBride’s character, Red, saves the day by crashing a lemon-yellow Daewoo Lanos car through a barn door and ramming into the antagonist before stepping out and proclaiming, “You just got killed by a Daweoo Lanos!”

However, Rogen tweeted the car was originally going to be a Ford Fiesta before Ford decided they didn’t want their car involved in a murder scene. Rogen said the decision to change the car was ultimately funnier.

Rogen Got Huey Lewis and the News to Write and Record the Film’s Theme

The “Pineapple Express” single recorded by rock group Huey Lewis and the News was written specifically for the film. Rogen tweeted he’d been inspired by 1980s movies that had rock songs in their title.

Danny McBride Was Taped to a Chair All Day

Rogen tweeted that while shooting the scene where Red is elaborately duct-taped to a chair, McBride had to sit taped to the chair the entire day because the taping process would take too long to let him in and out.

Rogen and Co. Couldn’t Get Enough of Danny McBride

Red was originally supposed to die the first time he’s shot, but Rogen tweeted he thought McBride was so funny they couldn’t help bringing him back for more scenes.

Stormy Daniels Makes a Brief Cameo

In the movie, Red makes a reference to an ex-wife who was getting out of jail. When a photo is shown of Red and his ex-wife, the woman in the photo is porn actress Stormy Daniels, the woman suing President Donald Trump over a non-disclosure agreement in regards to an alleged affair between the two.

Franco Wears a Headband in the Movie to Cover Up an Injury

Franco wears a headband throughout the movie because, Rogen tweeted, in the scene where he’s running through the woods and he hits his head on a tree branch, Franco ended up hitting his head on a screw. The resulting injury required stitches.

James Franco and Seth Rogen Switched Roles Just Because

According to Rogen, he originally wrote his character for Franco, but Franco wanted to play Saul and Rogen said he was down with the switch because he didn’t care.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Film

  • Pineapple Express

    Seth Rogen Shares 'Pineapple Express' Facts on Its 10th Anniversary

    On the 10th anniversary of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow’s action-comedy film “Pineapple Express,” Rogen took to Twitter to share with his fans some fun facts about the cannabis-packed film’s production. See some of the highlights below. Rogen and Co-Writer Evan Goldberg Rolled 100 Joints for the Film According to Rogen’s Twitter account, the 100 […]

  • Matthew Stein and Ryan Kroft

    Live Nation Productions Names Matthew Stein and Ryan Kroft to Senior Posts

    On the 10th anniversary of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow’s action-comedy film “Pineapple Express,” Rogen took to Twitter to share with his fans some fun facts about the cannabis-packed film’s production. See some of the highlights below. Rogen and Co-Writer Evan Goldberg Rolled 100 Joints for the Film According to Rogen’s Twitter account, the 100 […]

  • Finn WolfhardLD Entertainment presents the World

    Finn Wolfhard on Bill Hader Playing His Adult Version in 'It' Sequel

    On the 10th anniversary of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow’s action-comedy film “Pineapple Express,” Rogen took to Twitter to share with his fans some fun facts about the cannabis-packed film’s production. See some of the highlights below. Rogen and Co-Writer Evan Goldberg Rolled 100 Joints for the Film According to Rogen’s Twitter account, the 100 […]

  • Us Director Tamra Davis Poses During

    Tamra Davis to Direct Paul Feig Comedy 'Turned On' for Fox

    On the 10th anniversary of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow’s action-comedy film “Pineapple Express,” Rogen took to Twitter to share with his fans some fun facts about the cannabis-packed film’s production. See some of the highlights below. Rogen and Co-Writer Evan Goldberg Rolled 100 Joints for the Film According to Rogen’s Twitter account, the 100 […]

  • 'Alice T.' Review: Romanian Abortion Drama

    Locarno Film review: 'Alice T.'

    On the 10th anniversary of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow’s action-comedy film “Pineapple Express,” Rogen took to Twitter to share with his fans some fun facts about the cannabis-packed film’s production. See some of the highlights below. Rogen and Co-Writer Evan Goldberg Rolled 100 Joints for the Film According to Rogen’s Twitter account, the 100 […]

  • 'A Family Tour' Review

    Locarno Film review: 'A Family Tour'

    On the 10th anniversary of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow’s action-comedy film “Pineapple Express,” Rogen took to Twitter to share with his fans some fun facts about the cannabis-packed film’s production. See some of the highlights below. Rogen and Co-Writer Evan Goldberg Rolled 100 Joints for the Film According to Rogen’s Twitter account, the 100 […]

  • Netflix 'The After Party' Trailer With

    Rapper Kyle Vies for Stardom in Netflix's 'The After Party' Trailer

    On the 10th anniversary of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow’s action-comedy film “Pineapple Express,” Rogen took to Twitter to share with his fans some fun facts about the cannabis-packed film’s production. See some of the highlights below. Rogen and Co-Writer Evan Goldberg Rolled 100 Joints for the Film According to Rogen’s Twitter account, the 100 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad