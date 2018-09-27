You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Seth Rogen Sets Next Movie at Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Seth Rogen
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Sony Pictures is getting back in business with Seth Rogen, as the movie star will play a pickle maker in his next big role at the studio.

Cinematographer Brandon Trost, who has worked on a number of Rogen’s projects, is in talks to make his directing debut on the film, with Simon Rich penning the screenplay, based on his own story.

Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are producing through their Point Grey banner. Rich and Alexandria McAtee are exec producing.

The film is based on Rich’s New Yorker novella and stars Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1918 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is horrified to learn that his only surviving relative is his great grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.

Related

Production is expected to begin in October in Pittsburgh.

The project is Rogen’s first movie with the studio since co-directing animated film “Sausage Party” in 2016. The R-rated animated comedy went on to be a smash hit, making $98 million domestically.

Rogen has since been busy on the producing front with such surprise hits as the recent Universal comedy “Blockers” and Netflix’s “Like Father,” which he also appeared in. On the acting side, he can be seen next in the Lionsgate comedy “Flarsky” opposite Charlize Theron and lending his voice to Disney’s live-action “The Lion King” pic as Pumba.

He is repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment LA.

Trost has worked with Rogen as his director of photography on projects including “This Is the End,” “Neighbors,” and “The Disaster Artist.” Trost previously directed an episode of the television series “Future Man,” which Rogen executive produces. He is repped by UTA.

Rich is represented by UTA and attorney is Lee Eastman, Eastman & Eastman.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Seth Rogen

    Seth Rogen Sets Next Movie at Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures is getting back in business with Seth Rogen, as the movie star will play a pickle maker in his next big role at the studio. Cinematographer Brandon Trost, who has worked on a number of Rogen’s projects, is in talks to make his directing debut on the film, with Simon Rich penning the […]

  • 'The Fireflies Are Gone' Review

    Film Review: 'The Fireflies Are Gone'

    Sony Pictures is getting back in business with Seth Rogen, as the movie star will play a pickle maker in his next big role at the studio. Cinematographer Brandon Trost, who has worked on a number of Rogen’s projects, is in talks to make his directing debut on the film, with Simon Rich penning the […]

  • Reed Hastings Netflix

    Netflix to Launch New European Office in Paris

    Sony Pictures is getting back in business with Seth Rogen, as the movie star will play a pickle maker in his next big role at the studio. Cinematographer Brandon Trost, who has worked on a number of Rogen’s projects, is in talks to make his directing debut on the film, with Simon Rich penning the […]

  • The Clovehitch Killer

    Film Review: 'The Clovehitch Killer'

    Sony Pictures is getting back in business with Seth Rogen, as the movie star will play a pickle maker in his next big role at the studio. Cinematographer Brandon Trost, who has worked on a number of Rogen’s projects, is in talks to make his directing debut on the film, with Simon Rich penning the […]

  • Mary Elizabeth WinsteadCritics' Choice Awards, Arrivals,

    Mary Elizabeth Winstead on Tackling Fear and 'All About Nina'

    Sony Pictures is getting back in business with Seth Rogen, as the movie star will play a pickle maker in his next big role at the studio. Cinematographer Brandon Trost, who has worked on a number of Rogen’s projects, is in talks to make his directing debut on the film, with Simon Rich penning the […]

  • Jim Hu, Melinda Arons Joins Participant

    Participant Media Boosts Exec Ranks With Jim Hu, Melinda Arons (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures is getting back in business with Seth Rogen, as the movie star will play a pickle maker in his next big role at the studio. Cinematographer Brandon Trost, who has worked on a number of Rogen’s projects, is in talks to make his directing debut on the film, with Simon Rich penning the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad