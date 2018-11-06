Sesame Street Doc ‘Street Gang’ Picked Up by HBO, Focus Features (EXCLUSIVE)

Bert and Ernie
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Focus Features has acquired worldwide rights to “Street Gang,” Marilyn Agrelo’s documentary exploring the “Sesame Street” phenomenon. HBO has acquired U.S. rights, Variety has learned.

Introduced to buyers at the AFM by the Exchange, “Street Gang” is partly based on Michael Davis’ best-selling book of the same name published in 2008. It charts the creation of the groundbreaking puppet series which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year and has become a cultural and social phenomenon.

“Street Gang” sheds light on the most experimental period of the children’s show, and features behind-the-scene footage, as well as interviews with co-creators Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett, original head writer Norman Stiles, as well as some original cast members and puppeteers including Big Bird puppeteer Caroll Spinney and Prairie Dawn puppeteer Fran Brill.

“Street Gang” is being by produced by Macrocosm Entertainment and Citizen Skull Productions. Producers are Trevor Crafts, Ellen Scherer Crafts, Mark Myers and Heather Kenyon.

Now in post, the documentary has been one of the most buzzed-about titles being sold at the AFM.

It’s been quite a year for documentaries about cherished children’s TV shows: Mr. Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” has grossed a healthy $22.6 million in the U.S.

 

  • Bert and Ernie

    Sesame Street Doc 'Street Gang' Picked Up by HBO, Focus Features (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Ben Foster2018 Leave No Trace Portraits,

    Film News Roundup: Ben Foster to Star in Boxing Drama 'Harry Haft,' Barry Levinson to Direct

  • The Chainsmokers Production Company

    The Chainsmokers Form Production Company, Set First Feature at TriStar

  • Jason Blum Oscar changes

    With 'Halloween,' Blumhouse Crosses $4 Billion at Global Box Office

  Film Review: 'In Harm's Way'

    Film Review: 'In Harm's Way'

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    China Capital Zhongcai Fund Investing $300 Million Into Starlight (EXCLUSIVE)

  John Krasinki on 'A Quiet Place' Sequel: 'I've Mapped Out an Idea'

    John Krasinki on 'A Quiet Place' Sequel: 'I've Mapped Out an Idea'

