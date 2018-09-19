Screen Media Buys Horror Film ‘Luz’ for 2019 Release (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Screen Media Buys Horror Film 'Luz' for 2019 Release

Dave McNary

Screen Media has acquired all North American rights for Tilman Singer’s psychotropic horror film “Luz” and is planning a first quarter 2019 release in theaters across the U.S.

Luz” premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and has screened at the Fantasia Film Festival. It will have its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest this week and will screen as a part of the Sitges Film Festival next month.

“Luz” stars Luana Velis as a young cabdriver who drags herself into a run-down police station while being pursued by a woman (played by Julia Riedler) who is possessed by a demonic entity. Singer also wrote the script. Singer and Dario Mendez Acosta produced.

Seth Needle and Conor McAdam of Screen Media negotiated the deal with Joe Yanick, Hugues Barbier and Justin Timms on behalf of Yellow Veil Pictures.

“Every so often there’s a film that really unnerves, and just flat-out scares us,” Needle said. ”Luz’ does exactly that. Tilman has made a beautiful but truly terrifying movie that people are going to be talking about for sure.”

Singer said, “To see this kind of reaction to our film, visit festivals and now release it in North America is a little bit like shooting a movie itself; It’s hard to fully grasp. Producing ‘Luz,’ I had no idea where it would go and I am excited for the life that it will have.”

Dennis Harvey gave the film a strong review for Variety at Berlin: “Comparisons do not come easy with ‘Luz,’ an arresting first feature for German writer-director Tilman Singer that is equal measures demonic-possession thriller, experiment in formalist rigor, and flummoxing narrative puzzle-box. Done, almost incredibly, as a film-studies thesis project, this modestly scaled yet slick and conceptually audacious enterprise commands attention. At the very least, it’s an auspicious debut.”

  • Bob Bakish: Viacom Is 'Very Well-Positioned'

    Bob Bakish Says Viacom Is 'Very Well-Positioned' in a World of Media Mergers

  • Egyptian director A.B Shawky poses during

    'Yomeddine' Director A.B. Shawky to Receive Variety MENA Talent of the Year Award

  Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum' Selected by Lebanon for Foreign-Language Oscar Race

    Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum' Selected by Lebanon for Foreign-Language Oscar Race

  • San Sebastian: Watch New Directors’ ‘Neon

    Watch the Trailer for San Sebastian New Directors Feature ‘Neon Heart’ (EXCLUSIVE)

  Film Review: 'King of Thieves'

    Film Review: 'King of Thieves'

  Venice Film Review: 'The Summer House'

    Venice Film Review: 'The Summer House'

