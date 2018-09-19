Screen Media Buys Horror Film ‘Luz’ for 2019 Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen Media has acquired all North American rights for Tilman Singer’s psychotropic horror film “Luz” and is planning a first quarter 2019 release in theaters across the U.S.

“Luz” premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and has screened at the Fantasia Film Festival. It will have its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest this week and will screen as a part of the Sitges Film Festival next month.

“Luz” stars Luana Velis as a young cabdriver who drags herself into a run-down police station while being pursued by a woman (played by Julia Riedler) who is possessed by a demonic entity. Singer also wrote the script. Singer and Dario Mendez Acosta produced.

Seth Needle and Conor McAdam of Screen Media negotiated the deal with Joe Yanick, Hugues Barbier and Justin Timms on behalf of Yellow Veil Pictures.

“Every so often there’s a film that really unnerves, and just flat-out scares us,” Needle said. ”Luz’ does exactly that. Tilman has made a beautiful but truly terrifying movie that people are going to be talking about for sure.”

Singer said, “To see this kind of reaction to our film, visit festivals and now release it in North America is a little bit like shooting a movie itself; It’s hard to fully grasp. Producing ‘Luz,’ I had no idea where it would go and I am excited for the life that it will have.”