Film Constellation Kicks Off Sales on Kiwi Gang Film ‘Savage’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Inspired by real-life stories of New Zealand’s fearsome street gangs of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, shooting has started on “Savage,” and the sales effort is getting underway in Toronto. Jake Ryan (“The Great Gatsby”), John Tui (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”), and Chelsie Preston Crayford (“What We Do in the Shadows”) are starring in the movie, which is helmed by Sam Kelly.

It tells the story of Danny at three different ages and critical moments in his life, which push and pull him towards and away from gang life. Each of the chapters is set at a defining moment in New Zealand’s gang culture, from their emergence to them becoming more organized and focused on crime. It is being shot on location in New Zealand.

“I want to depict flawed but real characters, to find what I call the ‘sharp edge’: where it feels raw, charged and bold,” Kelly said.

“Savage” is being financed by the New Zealand Film Commission, Avalon Studio Productions, Park Road Post Productions, Film Constellation and Fulcrum Media Finance. Film Constellation is handling world sales. Madman Entertainment is distributing in New Zealand and Australia.

“’Savage’ is a powerful crime drama and emotional journey of a young man trying to find a place called home, that will move and entertain audiences worldwide,” said Fabien Westerhoff, Film Constellation CEO.

Film Constellation is also handling  international sales for Annabel Jankel’s “Tell It To The Bees.” Starring Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger, it will receive its World Premiere as a Special Presentation in Toronto. It also has worldwide sales for sci-fi movie “Aniara,” which will have its World Premiere in the Discovery Section.

