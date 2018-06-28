‘Black Panther’ Reigns at Saturn Awards, ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ Top TV Field

Disney-Marvel’s blockbuster “Black Panther” reigned at the Saturn Awards with five wins, followed by “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” with three.

“Better Call Saul” and “Twin Peaks” won three Saturns each, followed by “The Walking Dead” and “Star Trek: Discovery” with two apiece.

Winners of the 44th edition of Saturn Awards were announced on Wednesday night by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films at Castaway restaurant in Burbank, Calif. The event was hosted by Jonah Ray of Netflix’s “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return.” The Saturn Awards honor the best in science fiction, fantasy, horror, and other genres.

“Black Panther” was named best comic-to-film, along with best director (Ryan Coogler), best supporting actress (Danai Gurira), best production design (Hannah Beachler), and best makeup (Ken Diaz and Joel Harlow).

The best science fiction film trophy went to “Blade Runner 2049” and the best fantasy film was awarded to “The Shape of Water.” “Get Out” nabbed best horror and “Coco” took the trophy for best animated film. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” won for best writer (Rian Johnson), best editor (Bob Ducsay), and best actor (Mark Hamill).

Other awards included Gal Gadot for best actress in “Wonder Woman,” Patrick Stewart for best supporting actor in “Logan,” and Tom Holland for best younger performer in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

In the TV categories, Vince Gilligan’s “Better Call Saul” won Saturns for best action/adventure/thriller series, best supporting actress (Rhea Seehorn), and best supporting actor (Michael McKean). “Twin Peaks” nabbed best presentation on TV, best guest star (David Lynch), and best TV actor (Kyle MacLachlan). “Star Trek: Discovery” was honored with best new media series and best TV actress for Sonequa Martin-Green, and “The Walking Dead” won for best horror TV and best younger actor for Chandler Riggs.

Best science fiction series went to “The Orville,” best fantasy series to “Outlander,” best superhero adaptation series to “The Flash,” best animated TV series to “Star Wars Rebels,” and best new media superhero series to “Marvel’s The Punisher.”

Jake Kasdan, director of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” was presented the filmmaker’s showcase award by Jack Black. Sarah Schechter received the Dan Curtis Award from KJ Apa of “Riverdale,” Don Mancini (creator of Chucky) won the special achievement award, and Jason Blum received the producers showcase award.

Here is the full list of winners for the 44th Annual Saturn Awards:

FILM AWARDS:

Best Science Fiction Film: Blade Runner 2049

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture: Black Panther

Best Fantasy Film: The Shape of Water

Best Horror Film: Get Out

Best Action/Adventure Film: The Greatest Showman

Best Thriller Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best International Film: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Animated Film: Coco

Best Independent Film: Wonder

Best Actor: Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Actress: Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)

Best Supporting Actor: Patrick Stewart (Logan)

Best Supporting Actress: Danai Gurira (Black Panther)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Best Director: Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)

Best Writing: Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler (Black Panther)

Best Editing: Bob Ducsay (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Music: Michael Giacchino (Coco)

Best Costume: Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)

Best Make-Up: Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz (Black Panther)

Best Special Effects: Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

TELEVISION AWARDS:

Best Science Fiction TV Series: The Orville

Best Horror TV Series: The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller TV Series: Better Call Saul

Best Fantasy TV Series: Outlander

Best Presentation on Television: Twin Peaks

Best Animated TV Series: Star Wars Rebels

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series: The Flash

Best New Media TV Series: Star Trek: Discovery

Best New Media Superhero Series: Marvel’s The Punisher

Best Actor on Television: Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Best Actress on Television: Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery)

Best Supporting Actor on Television: Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Best Supporting Actress on Television: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Younger TV Actor: Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead)

Best Guest Star on Television: David Lynch (Twin Peaks)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS:

Best DVD/BD Release: Dave Made a Maze

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release: Lifeboat

Best DVD/BD Collection Release: Dracula Complete Legacy Collection

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release: American Gods (Season 1)

Best DVD/BD Special Edition: Night of the Living Dead (Criterion Collection)

Best Local Stage Production: Something Rotten

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

The Producers Showcase Award: Jason Blum

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award: Sarah Schechter

The Special Achievement Award: Don Mancini (“Chucky”)

The Filmmakers Showcase Award: Jake Kasdan