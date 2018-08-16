You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sarajevo Film Festival Signs Gender-Parity Pledge

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarajevo Film Festival director Mirsad Purivatra signs 5050x2020 Charter

The Sarajevo Film Festival has signed the 5050×2020 Charter, the latest festival to adopt the plan for narrowing the gender gap.

Organizers in Sarajevo said the move was the festival’s “contribution to the establishment of gender parity and inclusion in the film industry.” Sarajevo director Mirsad Purivatra signed the charter Wednesday.

First introduced this year in Cannes, the charter contains several pledges, such as compiling gender-based statistics on the films submitted and selected for participation and having an equal share of women in managerial positions at festivals.

A large crowd of directors, actresses, jury members, producers and other film industry workers gathered Wednesday on the red carpet in front of Sarajevo’s National Theater in a show of support for the move as well as for the high representation of women in all segments of the festival.

The festival said it was joining the effort for full equality by 2020 and sending “a strong message to the film community and the world on gender equality.” The film industry is still struggling for gender parity both in front of and behind the camera, especially in leadership positions, the festival said in a statement.

Related

In Sarajevo’s main regional feature film competition, four out of the 10 titles were directed by women, while six out of the 17 filmmakers taking part in the documentary competition are women. In the international Kinoscope sidebar, eight out of 17 selected works are by women. Female filmmakers are also well-represented in the festival’s other sections.

Speaking to Variety, Mathilde Henrot, Kinoscope’s co-programmer, said the section’s films simply represented reality. “In many countries, half of the film school graduates are women and they manage to direct great films. And we have the chance to watch those films and are happy to be able to show them.”

In addition to Cannes and Sarajevo, the Locarno Film Festival has also signed the charter.

The Venice Film Festival recently came under fire from the European Women’s Audiovisual Network and other advocacy groups over the lack of female directors in its lineup. The network has called on Venice to follow Cannes and Locarno in signing the equality charter.

Popular on Variety

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

More Film

  • PETERLOO

    Mike Leigh’s 'Peterloo' Sets London Film Festival First With Manchester Premiere

    The Sarajevo Film Festival has signed the 5050×2020 Charter, the latest festival to adopt the plan for narrowing the gender gap. Organizers in Sarajevo said the move was the festival’s “contribution to the establishment of gender parity and inclusion in the film industry.” Sarajevo director Mirsad Purivatra signed the charter Wednesday. First introduced this year in […]

  • Sarajevo Film Festival director Mirsad Purivatra

    Sarajevo Film Festival Signs Gender-Parity Pledge

    The Sarajevo Film Festival has signed the 5050×2020 Charter, the latest festival to adopt the plan for narrowing the gender gap. Organizers in Sarajevo said the move was the festival’s “contribution to the establishment of gender parity and inclusion in the film industry.” Sarajevo director Mirsad Purivatra signed the charter Wednesday. First introduced this year in […]

  • Virgina Leung - Block 2 Head

    Wong Kar-wai Hires Virginia Leung for Film Sales Role

    The Sarajevo Film Festival has signed the 5050×2020 Charter, the latest festival to adopt the plan for narrowing the gender gap. Organizers in Sarajevo said the move was the festival’s “contribution to the establishment of gender parity and inclusion in the film industry.” Sarajevo director Mirsad Purivatra signed the charter Wednesday. First introduced this year in […]

  • James Gunn

    Disney Stands Firm on James Gunn Not Returning to 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Sarajevo Film Festival has signed the 5050×2020 Charter, the latest festival to adopt the plan for narrowing the gender gap. Organizers in Sarajevo said the move was the festival’s “contribution to the establishment of gender parity and inclusion in the film industry.” Sarajevo director Mirsad Purivatra signed the charter Wednesday. First introduced this year in […]

  • Laurel Canyon Music Doc 'Echo the

    Laurel Canyon Music Doc 'Echo in the Canyon' to Open LA Film Festival

    The Sarajevo Film Festival has signed the 5050×2020 Charter, the latest festival to adopt the plan for narrowing the gender gap. Organizers in Sarajevo said the move was the festival’s “contribution to the establishment of gender parity and inclusion in the film industry.” Sarajevo director Mirsad Purivatra signed the charter Wednesday. First introduced this year in […]

  • Twilight House

    Bella Swan's House From 'Twilight' Is Up for Sale

    The Sarajevo Film Festival has signed the 5050×2020 Charter, the latest festival to adopt the plan for narrowing the gender gap. Organizers in Sarajevo said the move was the festival’s “contribution to the establishment of gender parity and inclusion in the film industry.” Sarajevo director Mirsad Purivatra signed the charter Wednesday. First introduced this year in […]

  • Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron

    Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron Comedy 'Flarsky' Moving to Summer (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Sarajevo Film Festival has signed the 5050×2020 Charter, the latest festival to adopt the plan for narrowing the gender gap. Organizers in Sarajevo said the move was the festival’s “contribution to the establishment of gender parity and inclusion in the film industry.” Sarajevo director Mirsad Purivatra signed the charter Wednesday. First introduced this year in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad