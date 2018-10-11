Sarah Paulson to Star in ‘Searching’ Team’s Next Thriller

Sarah Paulson will star as the lead in Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller “Run,” which begins production on Oct. 31.

“Run” is directed by Aneesh Chaganty, while Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian are producing from a script by Chaganty and Ohanian. The film is the next project from the creative team behind “Searching.”

Paulson will portray the mother of a teenage girl who has been raised in total isolation. The girl’s life begins to unravel as she discovers her mother’s sinister secret. Lionsgate has not set a release date for “Run.”

Paulson was most recently seen in “Ocean’s 8” in the role of suburban mom Tammy. In television, she earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics Choice Award, and TCA Award for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” She is currently in production on the eighth installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology television series “American Horror Story” for FX.

Paulson will be seen in Susanne Bier’s “Bird Box,” which will be released on Dec. 21 by Netflix; M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass,” which will be released on Jan. 18 by Universal; and in Warner Bros.’ “The Goldfinch.”

“Searching,” starring John Cho as a father looking for his daughter, grossed $25 million domestically and $65 million worldwide for Sony.

Paulson, Chaganty, and Ohanian are represented by CAA. Attorney Arine Harapeti also represents Chaganty and Ohanian along with Qasabian.