You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sarah Paulson to Star in ‘Searching’ Team’s Next Thriller

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Paulson Run
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson will star as the lead in Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller “Run,” which begins production on Oct. 31.

Run” is directed by Aneesh Chaganty, while Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian are producing from a script by Chaganty and Ohanian. The film is the next project from the creative team behind “Searching.”

Paulson will portray the mother of a teenage girl who has been raised in total isolation. The girl’s life begins to unravel as she discovers her mother’s sinister secret. Lionsgate has not set a release date for “Run.”

Paulson was most recently seen in “Ocean’s 8” in the role of suburban mom Tammy. In television, she earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics Choice Award, and TCA Award for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” She is currently in production on the eighth installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology television series “American Horror Story” for FX.

Paulson will be seen in Susanne Bier’s “Bird Box,” which will be released on Dec. 21 by Netflix; M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass,” which will be released on Jan. 18 by Universal; and in Warner Bros.’ “The Goldfinch.”

“Searching,” starring John Cho as a father looking for his daughter, grossed $25 million domestically and $65 million worldwide for Sony.

Paulson, Chaganty, and Ohanian are represented by CAA. Attorney Arine Harapeti also represents Chaganty and Ohanian along with Qasabian.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' Will Rock the Box Office With $30 Million Opening

    Sarah Paulson will star as the lead in Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller “Run,” which begins production on Oct. 31. “Run” is directed by Aneesh Chaganty, while Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian are producing from a script by Chaganty and Ohanian. The film is the next project from the creative team behind “Searching.” Paulson will portray the […]

  • Sarah Paulson Run

    Sarah Paulson to Star in 'Searching' Team's Next Thriller

    Sarah Paulson will star as the lead in Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller “Run,” which begins production on Oct. 31. “Run” is directed by Aneesh Chaganty, while Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian are producing from a script by Chaganty and Ohanian. The film is the next project from the creative team behind “Searching.” Paulson will portray the […]

  • Lukasz Zal Cold War Cinematographer

    Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War' Mirrors Gloomy Mood of 1960s Poland

    Sarah Paulson will star as the lead in Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller “Run,” which begins production on Oct. 31. “Run” is directed by Aneesh Chaganty, while Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian are producing from a script by Chaganty and Ohanian. The film is the next project from the creative team behind “Searching.” Paulson will portray the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad