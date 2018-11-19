×
Sarah Jessica Parker, Ellen Burstyn to Be Honored by New York Women in Film and Television

Sarah Jessica Parker Ellen Burstyn
CREDIT: Shutterstock

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) is gearing up to host an afternoon of recognition for outstanding women in the entertainment industry, both in front of and behind the camera. The 39th annual Muse Awards will honor actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Ellen Burstyn at a gala luncheon held at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Dec. 13.

Actor and CBS commentator Nancy Giles will serve as the afternoon’s emcee, presenting honors to Parker, a New York City icon, and Burstyn, one of the few actresses to hold the “triple crown” of acting with multiple Academy Awards, two Emmys, and a Tony.

Emmy winner Lisa Nishimura, vice president of original documentary and comedy programming at Netflix, will also be honored.

The 13th annual Loreen Arbus Changemaker Award will go to Maysoon Zayid, a comedian, writer, producer, and disability advocate. Film and television director Tricia Brock, known for her work on “The Walking Dead,” “30 Rock,” “Younger,” and “Mr. Robot,” will receive the Nancy Malone Directing Award.

Terry Lawler, who is stepping down at the end of this year after serving more than 20 years as NYWIFT’s executive director, will receive the Made in NY Award, presented by the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

“I’m truly honored to be receiving the Made in NY Award at the Muse Awards this year,” Lawler said in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine a better way to complete my hugely satisfying tenure as Executive Director. The progress we have made in helping to move women to the forefront of many entertainment mediums is something I am not only genuinely proud of, but so truly thankful for.”

Succeeding Lawler in the role of executive director will be Emmy Award winner and former commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Cynthia Lopez. 

