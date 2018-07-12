Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie Reign in ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ Trailer

Yes, queens. Focus Features released the trailer Wednesday for “Mary Queen of Scots,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie. The royal period drama features the pair of A-listers battling for the English throne amid complex family ties.

Directed by Josie Rourke and set in the 1500s, “Mary Queen of Scots” is based on the true story of two ruling monarchs — and cousins — who both believe they are the rightful heirs to the English crown. Ronan plays the titular Scottish queen on a mission to overthrow the presiding English monarchy, while Robbie portrays Elizabeth I, fighting to maintain her spot on the English throne.

Amid her attempted coup, Mary, Queen of Scots is sentenced to multiple years in prison and, eventually, execution. Produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Debra Hayward, “Mary Queen of Scots” will hit theaters Dec. 7.

The film also stars Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, David Tennant, and Guy Pearce. Beau Willimon adapted the screenplay based on John Guy’s biography “Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart.”

