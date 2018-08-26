Sanfic: FiGa Films Snags Worldwide Sales Rights to Ignacio Juricic’s ‘Enigma’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Miami-based international sales, production and distribution company FiGa Films has picked up worldwide sales rights to Chilean Ignacio Juricic’s “Enigma,” which will world premiere at the 66th San Sebastian Int’l Film Festival in September.

FiGa Films founder Sandro Fiorin closed the deal with Juricic while attending Chile’s Santiago Int’l Film Fest (Sanfic) where he served as a juror in the festival’s Chilean Short Film Competition.

“We are very happy to represent this amazing new talent from Chile,” said Fiorin, who’s been more than impressed by the “hot” talent emerging from the country.

“Enigma” is the much-anticipated feature debut of Juricic whose 2015 short, “Lost Queens,” won a Queer Palme and was runner-up for the Cinefondation Prize at the 2015 Cannes Festival, .

“Enigma” centers on Nancy, a hairdresser in her 40s, as she struggles to decide whether to participate in a cold case TV show that may shed light on her lesbian daughter’s brutal murder a decade ago. Shot mostly in her apartment, she is surrounded by family and friends who try to talk her out of it.

Drama was sneak-peeked in Toulouse’s Films in Progress and Guadalajara’s Works in Progress sections last March.

“Enigma” also participated in various production and funding labs including TFI Network, Santiago Lab and Lobo Lab.

Juricic also took it 3 Puertos Cine at FicValdivia, Distrital and Rotterdam, which were more focused on artistic development.

Founded in 2006 by Fiorin and his late partner Alex Garcia, FiGa Films was launched initially to select the best of Latin America’s “new” cinema. It has since expanded to include projects from North America, Europe and Africa and has a library of more than 60 titles.

A good number of its sales pick-ups have gone on to win major festival awards, including San Sebastian’s top Golden Shell for Peruvian drama “Bad Hair” in 2013 to a Rotterdam Tiger for “Thursday Through Sunday” by Chilean Dominga Sotomayor, a recent winner of Locarno’s Best Director award.

FiGa’s earlier pick-up, Canadian/Uruguayan co-production “Rutas en Febrero,” will world premiere at the Toronto Int’l Film Festival (TIFF).