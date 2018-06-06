Sandra Bullock Is Mad About the ‘Ghostbusters’ Backlash: ‘They Literally Walked Into a Firing Squad’

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All

At Tuesday’s premiere of “Ocean’s 8,” Sandra Bullock addressed backlash surrounding 2016’s “Ghostbusters,” another high-profile all-female reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones.

“That was unfair on a level that I can’t even not be mad about talking about,” Bullock told Variety on the red carpet. “They literally walked into a firing squad.”

Following the revival of the ghostly classic, many took to social media to criticize the decision to cast all female actors to replace original male cast members like Dan Akroyd and Bill Murray. But Bullock was quick to defend “Saturday Night Live’s” female class.

“You had five of the most gifted comedian actresses on the planet — I’m just gonna leave it at that,” Bullock said. “And it doesn’t just take five people to make a movie. It takes about 300, so, you know what? Let’s back off the meanness. Let’s have a year of kindness. The women are here — we’re not going anywhere. But this isn’t about just women. We like sitting at the table with men. We just want to be invited to their table as well because we like them at our table.”

Sony’s “Ghostbusters” reboot was directed by Paul Feig, who worked with Bullock and McCarthy on the 2013 hit “The Heat.”

Awkwafina, Bullock’s “Ocean’s 8” co-star, also weighed in with hopes that naysayers take the time to watch “Ocean’s 8” before posting negative comments on the internet.

“My advice for those people is just watch the movie [‘Ocean’s 8’] first and then go on Reddit,” she said. “It’s as simple as that. Watch it first.”

After the all-female casting announcement for “Ghostbusters” came out, Kristen Wiig said those critical of the gender-reversal “really bummed me out,” while Feig called their comments “some of the most vile, misogynistic s— I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Film

  • Eugenio Derbez Dora the Explorer

    Eugenio Derbez to Star in Live-Action 'Dora the Explorer' Movie

    At Tuesday’s premiere of “Ocean’s 8,” Sandra Bullock addressed backlash surrounding 2016’s “Ghostbusters,” another high-profile all-female reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. “That was unfair on a level that I can’t even not be mad about talking about,” Bullock told Variety on the red carpet. “They literally walked into a firing squad.” […]

  • Sandra Bullock'Ocean's 8' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Sandra Bullock Is Mad About the 'Ghostbusters' Backlash: 'They Literally Walked Into a Firing Squad'

    At Tuesday’s premiere of “Ocean’s 8,” Sandra Bullock addressed backlash surrounding 2016’s “Ghostbusters,” another high-profile all-female reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. “That was unfair on a level that I can’t even not be mad about talking about,” Bullock told Variety on the red carpet. “They literally walked into a firing squad.” […]

  • Zachary Quinto JJ Abrams

    JJ Abrams, Zachary Quinto Developing Tab Hunter-Anthony Perkins Movie

    At Tuesday’s premiere of “Ocean’s 8,” Sandra Bullock addressed backlash surrounding 2016’s “Ghostbusters,” another high-profile all-female reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. “That was unfair on a level that I can’t even not be mad about talking about,” Bullock told Variety on the red carpet. “They literally walked into a firing squad.” […]

  • Oceans 8

    'Ocean's 8' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    At Tuesday’s premiere of “Ocean’s 8,” Sandra Bullock addressed backlash surrounding 2016’s “Ghostbusters,” another high-profile all-female reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. “That was unfair on a level that I can’t even not be mad about talking about,” Bullock told Variety on the red carpet. “They literally walked into a firing squad.” […]

  • Women in Animation World Summit logo

    WIA, Les Femmes S’Animent Set Sponsors, Live-Stream for Women in Animation World Summit at Annecy

    At Tuesday’s premiere of “Ocean’s 8,” Sandra Bullock addressed backlash surrounding 2016’s “Ghostbusters,” another high-profile all-female reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. “That was unfair on a level that I can’t even not be mad about talking about,” Bullock told Variety on the red carpet. “They literally walked into a firing squad.” […]

  • Mila Kunis

    Mila Kunis on 'Noticeable Difference' in Working With Female Director: 'No One Is Yelling'

    At Tuesday’s premiere of “Ocean’s 8,” Sandra Bullock addressed backlash surrounding 2016’s “Ghostbusters,” another high-profile all-female reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. “That was unfair on a level that I can’t even not be mad about talking about,” Bullock told Variety on the red carpet. “They literally walked into a firing squad.” […]

  • Ryan Kavanaugh

    Ex-Relativity CEO Ryan Kavanaugh Paid Himself $2.6 Million as Company Struggled

    At Tuesday’s premiere of “Ocean’s 8,” Sandra Bullock addressed backlash surrounding 2016’s “Ghostbusters,” another high-profile all-female reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. “That was unfair on a level that I can’t even not be mad about talking about,” Bullock told Variety on the red carpet. “They literally walked into a firing squad.” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad