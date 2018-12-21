×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why Sandra Bullock’s Children Liked Her Better While She Was Shooting ‘Bird Box’

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

In Netflix’s new post-apocalyptic thriller “Bird Box,” Sandra Bullock plays a mom trying to save her children’s lives after a mysterious force invades the earth and causes people to kill themselves.

In trying to demonstrate how dire their situation is, Bullock’s character tells the kids they “will die” if they don’t follow her strict instructions of what to do and what not to do as they make their escape down a river.

Bullock admits she, like most mothers, would do anything to save her children.

“It’s not an easy place to stay when you have to stay there for 15 hours a day and imagine family dying, your children dying, or the love of your life dying,” the mother of two told Variety while promoting the movie in Los Angeles with her co-star Trevante Rhodes. “But by the time I went home by the end of the day, I was so grateful I didn’t have to think those horrible thoughts, that I think every day as a mother in general out of fear. It was cathartic. I purged them. I got to go home [and] I think my kids liked me better because I wasn’t so scared and militant and fearful.”

While she joked that she’s now back to her old ways of worrying, she insisted, “As a mom you think those thoughts. It’s just part of your makeup. I have two children who are African American and I have to have conversations with them that millions of parents do. But I have to balance it with, ‘here’s ugly truth’ and ‘here’s beauty truth.’”

Bird Box,” based on the Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel of the same name and directed by Susanne Bier, also stars Bullock’s “Ocean’s 8” co-star Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, Jacki Weaver, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, BD Wong, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tom Hollander.

“Bird Box” begins streaming Friday on Netflix.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Film

  • Gabrielle CarterisWomen In Film Crystal and

    SAG-AFTRA, DGA, WGA and Other Hollywood Unions Team Up to Fight Sexual Harassment

    SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity, the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America East, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have jointly joined a pledge to combat workplace harassment. The entertainment industry unions made the announcement Thursday — more than a year after the blockbuster revelations about disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein rocked show [...]

  • Sandra Bullock'Bird Box' film screening, Arrivals,

    Why Sandra Bullock's Children Liked Her Better While She Was Shooting 'Bird Box'

    In Netflix’s new post-apocalyptic thriller “Bird Box,” Sandra Bullock plays a mom trying to save her children’s lives after a mysterious force invades the earth and causes people to kill themselves. In trying to demonstrate how dire their situation is, Bullock’s character tells the kids they “will die” if they don’t follow her strict instructions [...]

  • Sundance Film Festival Placeholder

    Sundance Film Festival Adds Movies Starring Dakota Johnson, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass

    The Sundance Film Festival has added the world premieres of Dakota Johnson-Armie Hammer’s “Wounds” and Demi Moore-Ed Helms’ “Corporate Animals” to its lineup. Both movies have been added to the midnight section. “Wounds” is a horror-thriller focusing on the disturbing aftermath of a bartender in New Orleans picking up a phone left behind at his [...]

  • Roma BTS

    Watch a Scene From Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' (EXCLUSIVE)

    If you’ve seen Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” you’ll recall how the Oscar-winning director handles the arrival of the family patriarch in the film at the end of a long day. It’s treated as such an event, the shards of Cuaron’s memories conjuring the imagery: a cigarette-wielding hand shifting a chugging Ford Galaxie 500 into drive and [...]

  • Jay DuplassDamsel film premiere arrivals in

    Jay Duplass to Judge 2019 Sun Valley Film Fest Film Lab

    The Sun Valley Film Festival will kick off its eighth edition March 13-17 in the Idaho ski resort town. More than 60 films will be screened at the festival, which also includes Coffee Talks (Gwyneth Paltrow was a guest speaker last year), a screenwriters lab and awards bash. Variety is a media partner of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad