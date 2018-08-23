You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Samara Weaving to Star in Thriller ‘Ready or Not’ for Fox Searchlight

Dave McNary

Australian actress Samara Weaving has been set for the lead role in Fox Searchlight’s upcoming thriller “Ready or Not,” which is scheduled to shoot in the fall, Variety has learned exclusively.

The Radio Silence directing team of Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin is helming from a script by Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy. Fox Searchlight picked up the rights last fall for the project, in which a young woman is invited on the night of her wedding by her new husband’s rich, eccentric family to participate in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.

Tripp Vinson is producing via his banner, Vinson Films. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer, and William Sherak of Mythology Entertainment are also producing. Executive producers are Tara Farney, Tracey Nyberg, and Radio Silence’s Chad Villella.

Weaving played the role of Penelope, the naive 19-year-old girlfriend of John Hawkes’ Charlie Hayes character, in Fox Searchlight’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” She broke into the business in the Australian-produced BBC television series “Out of the Blue” and in the Australian soap opera “Home and Away.” She also starred “Mayhem,” “Monster Trucks,” and Netflix’s “The Babysitter.”

Radio Silence previously directed the horror-thriller “Southbound,” which premiered in 2015 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Weaving is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

