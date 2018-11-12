Sam Worthington to Star in Brad Anderson Film for Netflix

Sam Worthington is set to star in Brad Anderson’s next film for Netflix, sources tell Variety.

The currently untitled project follows a man, played by Worthington, who must find his courage and hold onto his sanity when his wife and daughter disappear in the middle of an ER visit.

Alan B. McElroy writing the script, and Paul Schiff, Neal Edelstein, and Mike Macari are producing. The movie is scheduled to start filming later this year and is expected to release on Netflix in 2019.

Worthington, who broke in James Cameron’s “Avatar,” was most recently seen in Lionsgate’s “The Shack” and Mel Gibson’s Oscar-nominated “Hacksaw Ridge.” He is currently filming the sequels to the “Avatar,” with the next chapter in the franchise anticipated to hit theaters in 2020. On the television side, Worthington also appeared opposite Paul Bettany in the Discovery Channel limited series “Manhunt: Unabomber.”

Anderson, best known for directing cult thriller “The Machinist” with Christian Bale, most recently helmed war drama “Beirut” starring Jon Hamm. He also directed “The Call” with Halle Berry.

Worthington is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P. Anderson is repped by LBI Entertainment, UTA and Sloss Eckhouse LawCo.