Film News Roundup: Sam Richardson Joins Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Superintelligence’

In today’s film news roundup, Sam Richardson will play an NSA agent, Stefi Celma joins “Happy Times” and “Pretty Bad Actress” gets distribution.

CASTINGS

Sam Richardson will star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s action-comedy “Superintelligence.”

McCarthy’s spouse Ben Falcone will direct from Steve Mallory’s script. The movie was set up last year with McCarthy and Falcone as producers through their On the Day production company.

McCarthy will play a former corporate executive whose life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

Richardson will play an NSA agent. James Corden, Bobby Cannavale and Brian Tyree Henry also star. “Superintelligence” opens Dec. 25, 2019.

Richardson appeared with McCarthy in “Spy” and stars in HBO’s “Veep” and Comedy Central’s “Detroiters,” which he co-created. He is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen.

French actress Stéfi Celma and Michael Aloni have joined the cast of Michael Mayer’s dark comedy “Happy Times,” now shooting in Los Angeles.

Celma and Aloni will play a couple invited to a family dinner at a swanky Hollywood mansion where a toxic mix of alcohol, egos, cultural differences, lust and greed derail the evening.

“Happy Times” marks the second collaboration for Aloni and Mayer after their first film together, “Out in the Dark,” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Paola Porrini Bisson of Oh!Pen Productions is producing the film with Tomer Almagor of Urban Tales Productions.

Celma stars in the Netflix series “Call My Agent” and will next be seen with Gilles Lelouche in the upcoming French drama “Pupille.” Aloni recently starred in “Virgins” and as the title character in the Israeli series “Shtisel,” which recently sold to Amazon.

Celma is repped by Axelle Sibiril-Lefebrve at Film Talents and Aloni is repped by WME.

ACQUISITION

MVD Entertainment has acquired distribution rights to the dark comedy “Pretty Bad Actress,” written and directed by first time filmmaker Nick Fituri Scown.

The film explores the issue of a fame obsessed society, leading people to take the worst moments and tragedies of their lives and share them with the world, exploiting their trauma for their fledgling careers.

RMS Productions is the production company with Ron Carlson and Rachel North producing. “Pretty Bad Actress” marks the leading role debut for newcomer Stephanie Hodes. The ensemble cast includes Heather McComb, Danny Woodburn, John Hensley, Chris Owen, Kevin Brennan, Annet Mahendru, Mara Marini and Jillian Bell.

The film will be released theatrically in Los Angeles on Aug. 10 at the Arena Cinemalounge and will be available digitally on all major online platforms.