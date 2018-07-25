Film News Roundup: Sam Richardson Joins Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Superintelligence’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sam Richardson'TAG' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jun 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

In today’s film news roundup, Sam Richardson will play an NSA agent, Stefi Celma joins “Happy Times” and “Pretty Bad Actress” gets distribution.

CASTINGS

Sam Richardson will star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s action-comedy “Superintelligence.”

McCarthy’s spouse Ben Falcone will direct from Steve Mallory’s script. The movie was set up last year with McCarthy and Falcone as producers through their On the Day production company.

McCarthy will play a former corporate executive whose life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

Richardson will play an NSA agent. James Corden, Bobby Cannavale and Brian Tyree Henry also star. “Superintelligence” opens Dec. 25, 2019.

Richardson appeared with McCarthy in “Spy” and stars in HBO’s “Veep” and Comedy Central’s “Detroiters,” which he co-created. He is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen.

*****

French actress Stéfi Celma and Michael Aloni have joined the cast of Michael Mayer’s dark comedy “Happy Times,” now shooting in Los Angeles.

Related

Celma and Aloni will play a couple invited to a family dinner at a swanky Hollywood mansion where a toxic mix of alcohol, egos, cultural differences, lust and greed derail the evening.

“Happy Times” marks the second collaboration for Aloni and Mayer after their first film together, “Out in the Dark,” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Paola Porrini Bisson of Oh!Pen Productions is producing the film with Tomer Almagor of Urban Tales Productions.

Celma stars in the Netflix series “Call My Agent” and will next be seen with Gilles Lelouche in the upcoming French drama “Pupille.” Aloni recently starred in “Virgins” and as the title character in the Israeli series “Shtisel,” which recently sold to Amazon.

Celma is repped by Axelle Sibiril-Lefebrve at Film Talents and Aloni is repped by WME.

ACQUISITION

MVD Entertainment has acquired distribution rights to the dark comedy “Pretty Bad Actress,” written and directed by first time filmmaker Nick Fituri Scown.

The film explores the issue of a fame obsessed society, leading people to take the worst moments and tragedies of their lives and share them with the world, exploiting their trauma for their fledgling careers.

RMS Productions is the production company with Ron Carlson and Rachel North producing. “Pretty Bad Actress” marks the leading role debut for newcomer Stephanie Hodes. The ensemble cast includes Heather McComb, Danny Woodburn, John Hensley, Chris Owen, Kevin Brennan, Annet Mahendru, Mara Marini and Jillian Bell.

The film will be released theatrically in Los Angeles on Aug. 10 at the Arena Cinemalounge and will be available digitally on all major online platforms.

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More Film

  • Sam Richardson'TAG' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Film News Roundup: Sam Richardson Joins Melissa McCarthy's 'Superintelligence'

    In today’s film news roundup, Sam Richardson will play an NSA agent, Stefi Celma joins “Happy Times” and “Pretty Bad Actress” gets distribution. CASTINGS Sam Richardson will star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s action-comedy “Superintelligence.” McCarthy’s spouse Ben Falcone will direct from Steve Mallory’s script. The movie was set up last year with McCarthy […]

  • Gary Oldman

    Gary Oldman to Star Opposite Amy Adams' Thriller 'Woman in the Window'

    In today’s film news roundup, Sam Richardson will play an NSA agent, Stefi Celma joins “Happy Times” and “Pretty Bad Actress” gets distribution. CASTINGS Sam Richardson will star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s action-comedy “Superintelligence.” McCarthy’s spouse Ben Falcone will direct from Steve Mallory’s script. The movie was set up last year with McCarthy […]

  • Kelly Macdonald on 'Puzzle' and the

    Kelly Macdonald Talks 'Puzzle' and the Power of Silence

    In today’s film news roundup, Sam Richardson will play an NSA agent, Stefi Celma joins “Happy Times” and “Pretty Bad Actress” gets distribution. CASTINGS Sam Richardson will star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s action-comedy “Superintelligence.” McCarthy’s spouse Ben Falcone will direct from Steve Mallory’s script. The movie was set up last year with McCarthy […]

  • Eliza Scanlen Little Women

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes 'Sharp Objects' Breakout Eliza Scanlen (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Sam Richardson will play an NSA agent, Stefi Celma joins “Happy Times” and “Pretty Bad Actress” gets distribution. CASTINGS Sam Richardson will star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s action-comedy “Superintelligence.” McCarthy’s spouse Ben Falcone will direct from Steve Mallory’s script. The movie was set up last year with McCarthy […]

  • Dan Stevens'Legion' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    Dan Stevens Joins Harrison Ford in 'Call of the Wild' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Sam Richardson will play an NSA agent, Stefi Celma joins “Happy Times” and “Pretty Bad Actress” gets distribution. CASTINGS Sam Richardson will star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s action-comedy “Superintelligence.” McCarthy’s spouse Ben Falcone will direct from Steve Mallory’s script. The movie was set up last year with McCarthy […]

  • WIld bunch logo

    Wild Bunch Seals $129.5 Million Restructuring Deal

    In today’s film news roundup, Sam Richardson will play an NSA agent, Stefi Celma joins “Happy Times” and “Pretty Bad Actress” gets distribution. CASTINGS Sam Richardson will star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s action-comedy “Superintelligence.” McCarthy’s spouse Ben Falcone will direct from Steve Mallory’s script. The movie was set up last year with McCarthy […]

  • Actors Leslie Odom Jr, left, Phillipa

    'Hamilton' Performance Reportedly Sparks Studio Movie Rights Bidding War

    In today’s film news roundup, Sam Richardson will play an NSA agent, Stefi Celma joins “Happy Times” and “Pretty Bad Actress” gets distribution. CASTINGS Sam Richardson will star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s action-comedy “Superintelligence.” McCarthy’s spouse Ben Falcone will direct from Steve Mallory’s script. The movie was set up last year with McCarthy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad