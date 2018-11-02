First Look: Sam Neill and Michael Caton in ‘RAMS’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sam Neill (“Hunt for the Wilderpeople”) and Michael Caton (“The Animal”) can be seen in-character in the eagerly-anticipated “RAMS” in these exclusive first-look images from the shoot. The pair play sheep farmers and estranged brothers Colin (Neill) and Les (Caton).

They are a chalk and cheese pair – Colin is studious and introverted, while Les is hot-headed and crude. But they must reunite after a 40-year silence to save their flocks after the authorities order the slaughter of their sheep when a ram is found to be carrying a rare disease.

The film is a reimagining of Grimur Hakonarson’s earlier picture, which was set in Iceland and won the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The English-language version is being filmed in Western Australia’s Great Southern region.

“RAMS” was adapted by screenwriter Jules Duncan and is being produced by Janelle Landers and Aidan O’Bryan from Australia-based WBMC. Screen Australia, Screenwest and the Western Australian Regional Film Fund are supporting the film. Jeremy Sims is directing.

Village Roadshow will distribute “RAMS” in Australia and New Zealand. WestEnd Films has a first-look deal with WBMC and is handling international sales. It has the film as part of its AFM lineup.