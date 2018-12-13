Sam Mendes’ World War I Drama ‘1917’ Set for Awards-Season Launch on Christmas 2019

Universal Pictures has given an awards-season release date of Dec. 25, 2019, to Sam Mendes’ World War I drama “1971.”

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners is producing “1917” through its DreamWorks Pictures brand. “1917” will open in limited release on Christmas Day then go wide two weeks later on Jan. 10, 2020.

Mendes wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and will direct and produce the film. Pippa Harris, Mendes’ partner at Neal Street Productions, will also produce with Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall. George MacKay (“Captain Fantastic”) and Dean-Charles Chapman (“Game of Thrones”) have been cast in the film.

Amblin Partners won a spec package auction for “1917” in June. 1917 was the fourth year of World War I, which ended on Nov. 11, 1918.

“1917” marks a reunion for Mendes and DreamWorks. The British director won an Oscar for his first feature, 1999’s “American Beauty,” and also directed “Road to Perdition” and “Revolutionary Road” for DreamWorks. Mendes also helmed “Jarhead,” “Away We Go,” and the last two James Bond movies, 2012’s “Skyfall” and 2015’s “Spectre.” Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing “Bond 25.”

Mendes has extensive experience in theater, directing stage musicals that include “Cabaret,” Oliver!,” “Company,” “Gypsy,” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Earlier this year, he helmed “The Lehman Trilogy,” starring Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles, and Adam Godley.