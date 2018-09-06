Sally Field: Burt Reynolds ‘Will Be in My Heart for as Long as I Live’

Sally Field remembered her late ex-boyfriend and co-star Burt Reynolds with a statement on Thursday.

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away,” Field said. “They stay alive, even 40 years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Reynolds died at the age of 82 in Jupiter, Fla., on Thursday. He and Field met while filming “Smokey and the Bandit” in 1977, with Reynolds portraying Bo “Bandit” Darville and Field playing the runaway bride Carrie. Reynolds and Field began dating that year and were a couple for five years.

Reynolds and Field were co-stars in the 1978 films “Hooper” and “The End” and reprised their roles in the 1980 sequel “Smokey and the Bandit II.”

Reynolds said in a 2016 interview that the split was his fault and called it his “biggest disappointment.”

“I did four movies with Sally and spent five years with her. She was the love of my life and I screwed the relationship up,” he told the Daily Mail. “That sense of loss never goes away. I have no idea what Sally thinks about it. She could pick up the phone and speak to me but she never does. I spoke to her son recently. He said that his mum talks about me all the time. Maybe she’ll phone me one day. I’d love to have that conversation.”