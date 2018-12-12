SAG Nominations Scorecard: Netflix Leads the Pack

Netflix led the way among all networks and studios with this year’s SAG nominations, garnering 15 nods thanks to programming like “GLOW,” “Ozark,” “Grace and Frankie” and “The Kominsky Method.” “Ozark” was among the select group of titles to snare four nominations, along with “A Star Is Born” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

On the studio side, Fox Searchlight came out on top with multiple nominations for “The Favourite” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Here’s how the nominations stacked up by network, studio and title:

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

“A Star is Born” – 4

“BlacKkKlansman” – 3

“The Favourite” – 3

“Black Panther” – 2 (including a stunt ensemble nomination)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – 2

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” – 2

“Green Book” – 2

“Vice” – 2

TELEVISION PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 4

“Ozark” – 4

“Barry” – 3

“GLOW” – 3 (including a stunt ensemble nomination)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – 3

“The Kominsky Method” – 3

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – 2

“Better Call Saul” – 2

“Grace and Frankie” – 2

“This Is Us” – 2

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – 2 (including a stunt ensemble nomination)

Related Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set 'A Star Is Born,' 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Ozark' Lead SAG Nominations

NOMINATIONS BY STUDIO FOR THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

FOX SEARCHLIGHT – 5

WARNER BROS. PICTURES – 5

FOCUS FEATURES – 4

MARVEL STUDIOS – 4 (including 3 stunt ensemble nominations)

20TH CENTURY FOX – 2

ANNAPURNA PICTURES – 2

PARAMOUNT PICTURES – 2 (including a stunt ensemble nomination)

UNIVERSAL PICTURES – 2

AMAZON STUDIOS – 1

NETFLIX – 1 (including a stunt ensemble nomination)

SONY PICTURES CLASSICS – 1

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES – 1

NOMINATIONS BY NETWORK FOR TELEVISION PROGRAMS

NETFLIX – 15 (including 2 stunt ensemble nominations)

PRIME VIDEO – 8 (including a stunt ensemble nomination)

HBO – 6 (including a stunt ensemble nomination)

FX NETWORKS – 4

AMC – 3 (including a stunt ensemble nomination)

HULU – 3

NBC – 2

BBC AMERICA – 1

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC – 1

SHOWTIME – 1

USA NETWORK – 1