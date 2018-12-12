×
How to Watch the SAG Awards Nominations Live

CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Awkwafina and Laverne Cox will announce the nominees for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. Beginning 10 a.m. ET/PT, the nominations will be carried live on TNT, TBS, and truTV.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will introduce Awkwafina and Cox. Prior to that announcement, SAG Awards Committee chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards Committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin will announce this year’s stunt ensemble action performance nominees at 9:50 a.m. ET/PT.

The action performance nominees announcement will be live-streamed on the websites of both TNT and SAG, as well as both the TNT and TBS YouTube channels.

The announcement for acting nominations in five film and eight television categories will be carried live on TNT, TBS, and truTV. The live-stream can be found on the websites of TNT, SAG, and truTV; TNT’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channel; TBS’ Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channel; and TBS/TNT/truTV apps on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, and AppleTV.

“A Star Is Born” and “Roma” are expected to win big in the film realm, although it’s too soon to count box office sensations like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Black Panther” out of the running, especially in the ensemble category. Meanwhile, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” are expected to be top contenders on the TV side.

The 25th annual SAG Awards ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the SAG Awards live through the networks’ websites and mobile apps. In addition, TNT will present a special encore of the ceremony at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Although Kristen Bell led the 24th SAG Awards in January, becoming the ceremony’s first-ever host, no emcee has yet been announced for the 2019 incarnation.

