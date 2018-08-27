SAG Dates 2020 Award Show for Two Weeks Before Oscars

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
SAG Awards Placeholder
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The SAG Awards have staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual ceremonies, claiming a date that’s two weeks before the Academy Awards.

The SAG Awards made the announcement Monday afternoon after news broke that the Producers Guild of America will claim Jan. 18, 2020, as the date for its 31st annual Producers Guild Awards.

The guild awards announcements came less than three weeks after leaders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 2020 Oscars forward two weeks to Feb. 9. Variety reported on Aug. 8 that the AMPAS announcement — which included the creation of a controversial best popular film category and limiting the telecast to three hours — came in response to declining ratings and concerns that viewers had become fatigued by the ever-increasing number of televised awards shows.

The SAG Awards took place on Jan. 21 this year. It announced in February that it had staked out Jan. 27, 2019, for its next show. Nominations will be announced on Dec. 12.

The awards are selected by members of SAG-AFTRA, which numbered 121,544 eligible voters this year. This year’s ceremony featured its first-ever host, Kristen Bell. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the big film winner with trophies for best ensemble cast, best actress for Frances McDormand, and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell. On the TV side, “This Is Us,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Veep” emerged victorious with two wins each.

Popular on Variety

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

More Film

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    SAG Dates 2020 Award Show for Two Weeks Before Oscars

    The SAG Awards have staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual ceremonies, claiming a date that’s two weeks before the Academy Awards. The SAG Awards made the announcement Monday afternoon after news broke that the Producers Guild of America will claim Jan. 18, 2020, as the date for its 31st annual […]

  • Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin Joins Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Film as Batman's Father

    The SAG Awards have staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual ceremonies, claiming a date that’s two weeks before the Academy Awards. The SAG Awards made the announcement Monday afternoon after news broke that the Producers Guild of America will claim Jan. 18, 2020, as the date for its 31st annual […]

  • steve dayan Teamsters Local 399

    Hollywood Teamsters, Basic Crafts Unions Reach Tentative Deal on Contract

    The SAG Awards have staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual ceremonies, claiming a date that’s two weeks before the Academy Awards. The SAG Awards made the announcement Monday afternoon after news broke that the Producers Guild of America will claim Jan. 18, 2020, as the date for its 31st annual […]

  • CalArts, United Nations to Make Animated

    CalArts, United Nations to Make Animated Films Addressing Gender Inequality

    The SAG Awards have staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual ceremonies, claiming a date that’s two weeks before the Academy Awards. The SAG Awards made the announcement Monday afternoon after news broke that the Producers Guild of America will claim Jan. 18, 2020, as the date for its 31st annual […]

  • Touch Me Not

    Berlin Winner 'Touch Me Not' Bought by Kino Lorber for North America

    The SAG Awards have staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual ceremonies, claiming a date that’s two weeks before the Academy Awards. The SAG Awards made the announcement Monday afternoon after news broke that the Producers Guild of America will claim Jan. 18, 2020, as the date for its 31st annual […]

  • Rose McGowan Asia Argento

    Rose McGowan to Asia Argento: 'Be the Person You Wish Harvey Could Have Been'

    The SAG Awards have staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual ceremonies, claiming a date that’s two weeks before the Academy Awards. The SAG Awards made the announcement Monday afternoon after news broke that the Producers Guild of America will claim Jan. 18, 2020, as the date for its 31st annual […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad