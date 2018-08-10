You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SAG-AFTRA Offering Sexual Harassment Counseling Services

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/S

SAG-AFTRA, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and the Actors Fund have announced they are working together to offer workplace sexual harassment counseling services for the 160,000 members of the union.

The organizations said Friday that the services are administered by trained counselors at the Actors Fund by phone and in person at the Actors Fund offices in Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago. The services include assessment, crisis and short-term supportive counseling, education on individual rights and legal avenues, referrals to related resources, and, when needed, referrals for other clinical services.

SAG-AFTRA is proud to introduce this important service to our members,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “While our existing Safer Set hotline assures workplace safety issues are addressed, it has become imperative that we make available counseling to our members who have or are experiencing workplace harassment. We are grateful to partner with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation as well as The Actors Fund and their team of professional counselors to meet this need.”

Carteris concluded by saying, “In addition to enhancing the union’s capacity to process workplace harassment reports in recent months, being able to offer counseling to our members is one more step in our ongoing efforts to address the sexual harassment epidemic in our industry.”

Related

Carteris has been pushing for SAG-AFTRA to deal with the sexual harassment issue since the Oct. 5 bombshell revelations about disgraced executive Harvey Weinstein.  SAG-AFTRA released a Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment in February instructing its members how to deal with the issue and in April, it called for ending auditions by members in hotel rooms and private residences.

The union was able to negotiate contract language specifically limiting those practices in its tentative successor deal with networks on non-primetime television. The tentative agreement was sent out to members for ratification last month.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation president JoBeth Williams said Friday, “This past year has been a reckoning for sexual harassment abuses in our industry. Our three organizations have come together to ensure that workplaces and working environments in this industry will be safe and secure. No SAG-AFTRA performer should ever feel alone or without recourse when it comes to sexual harassment or assault. We want all SAG-AFTRA professionals to know that they are not alone in this business.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA Offering Sexual Harassment Counseling Services

    SAG-AFTRA, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and the Actors Fund have announced they are working together to offer workplace sexual harassment counseling services for the 160,000 members of the union. The organizations said Friday that the services are administered by trained counselors at the Actors Fund by phone and in person at the Actors Fund offices in […]

  • Gal Gadot

    Gal Gadot Joins 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Voice Cast

    SAG-AFTRA, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and the Actors Fund have announced they are working together to offer workplace sexual harassment counseling services for the 160,000 members of the union. The organizations said Friday that the services are administered by trained counselors at the Actors Fund by phone and in person at the Actors Fund offices in […]

  • The Meg

    Box Office: 'The Meg' to Chomp on Competition With $32 Million

    SAG-AFTRA, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and the Actors Fund have announced they are working together to offer workplace sexual harassment counseling services for the 160,000 members of the union. The organizations said Friday that the services are administered by trained counselors at the Actors Fund by phone and in person at the Actors Fund offices in […]

  • CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

    ‘Christopher Robin’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    SAG-AFTRA, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and the Actors Fund have announced they are working together to offer workplace sexual harassment counseling services for the 160,000 members of the union. The organizations said Friday that the services are administered by trained counselors at the Actors Fund by phone and in person at the Actors Fund offices in […]

  • Outfest, Anthony Meindl Launch Initiative for

    Outfest, Anthony Meindl's Actor Workshop Launch Initiative for Trans, Non-Binary Actors

    SAG-AFTRA, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and the Actors Fund have announced they are working together to offer workplace sexual harassment counseling services for the 160,000 members of the union. The organizations said Friday that the services are administered by trained counselors at the Actors Fund by phone and in person at the Actors Fund offices in […]

  • Mark Wahlberg'Mile 22' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Mark Wahlberg Defends Oscars' New Popular Film Category

    SAG-AFTRA, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and the Actors Fund have announced they are working together to offer workplace sexual harassment counseling services for the 160,000 members of the union. The organizations said Friday that the services are administered by trained counselors at the Actors Fund by phone and in person at the Actors Fund offices in […]

  • The Meg

    Box Office: 'The Meg' Swims to $4 Million on Thursday Night

    SAG-AFTRA, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and the Actors Fund have announced they are working together to offer workplace sexual harassment counseling services for the 160,000 members of the union. The organizations said Friday that the services are administered by trained counselors at the Actors Fund by phone and in person at the Actors Fund offices in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad