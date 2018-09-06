Morgan Freeman Will Keep SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award Following Investigation

SAG-AFTRA has decided against rescinding Morgan Freeman’s Life Achievement Award after reviewing allegations of sexual harassment against the actor.

“Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman,” said a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson on Thursday. “As always, the details of the investigation are confidential.”

The union announced on May 24 that SAG-AFTRA could take “corrective actions” as a result of the accusations, which emerged in a CNN report by Chloe Melas in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. Melas alleged that she was subjected to inappropriate behavior by Freeman when she interviewed him at a press junket for “Going in Style” while Melas was six months pregnant.

Freeman said in a statement about the report, “I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false.”

Freeman was the 54th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented Jan. 21 during the SAG Awards by Rita Moreno. The award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.” News about SAG-AFTRA’s decision was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.