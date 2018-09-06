Morgan Freeman Will Keep SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award Following Investigation

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Morgan Freeman
CREDIT: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

SAG-AFTRA has decided against rescinding Morgan Freeman’s Life Achievement Award after reviewing allegations of sexual harassment against the actor.

“Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman,” said a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson on Thursday. “As always, the details of the investigation are confidential.”

The union announced on May 24 that SAG-AFTRA could take “corrective actions” as a result of the accusations, which emerged in a CNN report by Chloe Melas in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. Melas alleged that she was subjected to inappropriate behavior by Freeman when she interviewed him at a press junket for “Going in Style” while Melas was six months pregnant.

Freeman said in a statement about the report, “I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false.”

Freeman was the 54th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented Jan. 21 during the SAG Awards by Rita Moreno. The award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.” News about SAG-AFTRA’s decision was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Film Farm Duo Win Canadian Producers

    Film Farm Duo Win Canadian Producer Award

    SAG-AFTRA has decided against rescinding Morgan Freeman’s Life Achievement Award after reviewing allegations of sexual harassment against the actor. “Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman,” said a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson on […]

  • Burt Reynolds Miami Love Affair

    Burt Reynolds Did Not Shoot His Scenes in Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    SAG-AFTRA has decided against rescinding Morgan Freeman’s Life Achievement Award after reviewing allegations of sexual harassment against the actor. “Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman,” said a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson on […]

  • Morgan Freeman

    Morgan Freeman Will Keep SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award Following Investigation

    SAG-AFTRA has decided against rescinding Morgan Freeman’s Life Achievement Award after reviewing allegations of sexual harassment against the actor. “Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman,” said a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson on […]

  • Andre A Blay Obit Dead

    Home Video Pioneer Andre Blay Dies at 81

    SAG-AFTRA has decided against rescinding Morgan Freeman’s Life Achievement Award after reviewing allegations of sexual harassment against the actor. “Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman,” said a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson on […]

  • Burt Reynolds Dead

    Roles Burt Reynolds Turned Down, From Bond to Solo

    SAG-AFTRA has decided against rescinding Morgan Freeman’s Life Achievement Award after reviewing allegations of sexual harassment against the actor. “Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman,” said a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson on […]

  • The Cakemaker

    'The Cakemaker' Wins Israel's Best Picture Award, Becomes Its Oscar Submission

    SAG-AFTRA has decided against rescinding Morgan Freeman’s Life Achievement Award after reviewing allegations of sexual harassment against the actor. “Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman,” said a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson on […]

  • Mick JaggerRolling Stones in concert at

    Mick Jagger Joins Heist Thriller 'Burnt Orange Heresy'

    SAG-AFTRA has decided against rescinding Morgan Freeman’s Life Achievement Award after reviewing allegations of sexual harassment against the actor. “Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman,” said a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad