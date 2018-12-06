×
Ryan Reynolds to Produce Horror Story ‘The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Reynolds
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Twentieth Century Fox has partnered with New Regency to buy supernatural horror project “The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine” and set it up with Ryan Reynolds and Vertigo Entertainment.

Reynolds will produce through his Maximum Effort production company along with Roy Lee and Jon Berg through Vertigo. Jasper DeWitt wrote the novella “The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine,” originally published on Reddit No Sleep, about an idealistic young doctor who tries to solve a mystery and heal its most difficult patient.

The bidding for the project was described as very competitive with several studios and other production companies chasing the property. Reynolds is attached only as a producer. No actors or directors have been hired.

Jeremy Kramer will oversee the project for Fox, with Natalie Lehmann handling for New Regency; George Dewey and Patrick Gooing supervising for Maximum Effort; and Liya Gao managing for Vertigo Entertainment.

Reynolds signed a first-look deal earlier this year with Fox for Maximum Effort and has launched development on “Clue,” “Free Guy” and the “Stoned Alone” comedy project. Reynolds is a producer on the “Deadpool” movies, which have combined for more than $1.5 billion in worldwide grosses.

Lee founded Vertigo with Doug Davison in 2002. His credits include “The Ring,” “The Grudge,” “It,” the Lego movies, and “The Departed.” Berg joined Vertigo last year after serving as Warner Bros.’ co-president of production for a year and supervising the studio’s DC films, along with DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns. Berg worked on DC movies including “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman,” and the upcoming “Aquaman” film.

Fox-based New Regency produced “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which has grossed more than $500 million worldwide, and Steve McQueen’s “Widows.”

  • Bild 13aEin Zombi beißt Isabelle in

    Juno Films Takes U.S. on Female-Centric Zombie Movie ‘Ever After’

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Heads for Box Office Three-peat

  • If Beale Street Could Talk, First

    'Beale Street,' 'First Man,' 'Mary Poppins' Shine in Artisan Oscar Races

  • (antiquated) Augmented Reality

    Sundance Film Festival Expands VR Programming, Unveils New Frontier Lineup

  • Johannes Roberts

    'Resident Evil' Reboot Finds Writer, Director in '47 Meters Down' Filmmaker (EXCLUSIVE)

