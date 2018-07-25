Ryan Reynolds Developing ‘Home Alone’-Esque Comedy ‘Stoned Alone’

Twentieth Century Fox has set up the comedy project “Stoned Alone” with “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds producing and potentially starring in the movie.

Augustine Frizzell, who directed the comedy “Never Goin’ Back,” has been signed to direct. Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider wrote the script from an idea by Fox executive Matt Reilly with the project centering on a 20-something loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip and gets high at home — only to then discover that thieves have broken into his house.

The project is reminiscent of Fox’s 1990 comedy “Home Alone,” which starred Macaulay Culkin as an 8-year-old boy mistakenly left behind at his Chicago home when his family goes to Paris for Christmas vacation. “Home Alone” was a massive box office success with $476 million in worldwide grosses.

Reynolds will produce through his Fox-based Maximum Effort production company and Maximum Effort’s George Dewey will be an executive producer. Reynolds is a producer on the “Deadpool” movies, which have combined for more than $1.5 billion in worldwide grosses.

“Never Goin’ Back,” starring Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone, premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival and will be released by A24 in August. She’s also directing the high-school drama “Euphoria” for HBO.

Burrows and Mider wrote the Netflix spring break teen comedy “The Package,” starring Geraldine Viswanathan and Alexander Calvert.

Reynolds will next be seen in Legendary Entertainment’s “Detective Pikachu,” due to be released in May by Warner Bros.

Reynolds, Frizzell, and the writers are represented by WME. The writers are also managed by Silver Lake Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.