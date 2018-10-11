Ryan Coogler to Write and Direct ‘Black Panther 2’

Ryan Coogler is returning to Wakanda.

Sources tell Variety that Coogler is on board to write and direct the sequel to the hit superhero tentpole “Black Panther.”

Chadwick Boseman is expected to return in the starring role, alongside others in the A-list ensemble.

A release date has not been set yet and plot details have yet to be revealed. Marvel had no comment.

“Black Panther” blew away box office records earlier this year, making $1.3 billion worldwide, including $700 million domestically — the biggest domestic box office gross for any Marvel film. The movie is also expected to be in awards contention, as is Coogler for directing. Critics pundits anticipate a best picture nomination for the pic.

Sources tell Variety that production is expected to start at the end of 2019 or early 2020, depending on when the script is ready. According to sources, Coogler is planning to shoot a smaller film before the sequel — one possibility is his version of “12 Angry Men.” It is unknown if “Black Panther 2” will now become his primary focus or if he will still try to squeeze that smaller film in.

Coogler is exec producing “Creed 2,” which bows next month. He is repped by WME. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

