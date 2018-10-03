Ruth Bader Ginsburg Documentary ‘RBG’ Getting Free Pre-Election Screenings

Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media are holding free screenings for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary “RBG” on Oct. 29 in seven cities in California, Florida, and Texas.

The companies said the screenings — set eight days before the midterm elections — are part of a partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union and Rock the Vote.

“RBG,” directed and produced by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and hit theaters on May 4. It’s performed strongly since then, topping $14 million at the North American box office to become the 22nd-highest-grossing documentary.

The screenings will take place at the Tower Theatre in Sacramento, Calif.; Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 in Irvine, Calif.; AMC Aventura Mall 24 in Miami; AMC Sundial 20 in Tampa, Fla.; Angelika Dallas in Dallas; Regal Greenway 24 in Houston; and AMC Altamonte Mall 18 in Orlando, Fla.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Rock the Vote and the ACLU, organizations whose significance have risen to even greater importance in recent years, to bring this timely film to audiences across the nation,” said Magnolia Pictures president Eamonn Bowles. “As Ruth Bader Ginsburg co-founded the ACLU Women’s Rights Project in 1972, it seems appropriate that we are able to join together to help make it possible for everyone to know how hard she worked for equality — and how important it is to continue that work today.”

The film marks the 25th anniversary of Ginsburg being appointed to the Supreme Court. Focus is releasing the Ginsburg biopic “On the Basis of Sex,” starring Felicity Jones, on Dec. 25.

“‘RBG’ was a cross-generational, watershed moment for audiences across the country who banded together in support of gender equality and the lasting legal legacy of Justice Ginsburg,” said Participant chief impact officer Holly Gordon. “We are thrilled to further our relationships with Magnolia, the ACLU, and Rock the Vote by hosting these screenings, which serve to broaden the reach of this film and its impact.”