Rutger Hauer to Star in Snooker Film ‘Break’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rutger Hauer will play an old-time gangster in “Break,” a London- and Beijing-set movie about an up-and-coming snooker player. The picture will also feature cameos from some of the sport’s big-name players, including Ireland’s Ken Doherty, China’s Liang Wenbo, and Britain’s Jack Lisowski.

The “Break” producers have teamed with world snooker’s official association. They will film scenes at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, which is considered the home of professional snooker. The climax of the film is set during the World Snooker Championship final, which takes place at the venue.

Hauer is Ray, owner of a run-down snooker hall and an old school villain. Sam Gittins (“The Smoke”) has the lead role and plays Spencer Pryde, a kid from a rough neighborhood who is wasting his snooker talent and getting dragged into crime. After a chance encounter with a Chinese pool champion, he gets the chance to turn his life around, if he can get away from bad influences and tough surroundings.

Michael Elking writes and directs. Dean Fisher of Scanner-Rhodes Productions is producing alongside Terri Dwyer, who also stars.

David Yip (“The Chinese Detective”), Adam Deacon (“Dubplate Drama”), Luke Malby (“Dream Team”), and Jamie Foreman (“Sleepy Hollow”) are also cast in the movie. Production is underway, and filming will take place in Beijing and London.