Russo Brothers Producing ‘The Last Neanderthal’ Movie

Joe and Anthony Russo are producing the prehistoric drama “The Last Neanderthal” through their Agbo production company.

The brothers have closed a deal for John Brancato’s pitch and hired stunt coordinator Terry Notary to direct “The Last Neanderthal,” which will be shot primarily with motion capture technology. Notary, a stunt coordinator and movement choreographer, played Cull Obsidian in Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and King Kong in “Kong: Skull Island.” He has credits on “Avatar,” “Mowgli” and “War for Planet Of The Apes.”

“The Last Neanderthal” is described as an epic adventure and a tale of survival, revenge, and redemption. Brancato and Notary wrote the story. Brancato’s credits include “Terminator Salvation,” “Terminator 3,” “The Game” and “Trigger Warning,” which he wrote with Josh Olson.

The Russo brothers directed “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War” and its untitled sequel. They also worked on the comedy series “Arrested Development,” for which they won an Emmy Award, and are set to executive produce the television adaptation of “Deadly Class” at Syfy, which was ordered to series at the cabler back in April.

Brancato is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Steve Younger. The Russo brothers and Notary are repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

 

