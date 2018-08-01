Three Russian Journalists Killed in Ambush in Central African Republic

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
On, Russian documentary filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev poses for a photo in Moscow, Russia . Three Russian journalists were killed in an ambush outside the town of Sibut in Central African Republic, officials in both countries said Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The Russian Foreign Ministry identified the slain journalists as Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan DzhemalCentral African Republic Russians Killed, Moscow, Russian Federation - 18 Jan 2011
CREDIT: Alexei Maishev/AP/REX/Shuttersto

Russian filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev was killed along with cameraman Kirill Radchenko and war correspondent Orkhan Dzhemal in the Central African Republic while filming an investigative documentary about the Wagner group, a private Russian military firm allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency reported.

The three journalists, who were commissioned by Russian online news organization Investigation Control Centre to make the documentary, died in an ambush by unidentified assailants on Monday, Reuters said, quoting local authorities. The bodies were found in a bullet-ridden car near Sibut (about 300 kilometers from Bangui, the capital), according to the U.N. Mission in the Central African Republic.

“According to the driver’s explanations, when they were 23 kilometers [14 miles] from Sibut…armed men emerged from the bush and opened fire on the vehicle. The three journalists died instantly,” Henri Depele, the mayor of Sibut, told Reuters.

Russia’s foreign ministry issued a statement Tuesday identifying the victims and said that Russian diplomats were working with CAR officials to find out what happened.

Related

The Investigation Control Centre was founded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled oil tycoon and critic of Putin’s government.

“The crew were working in cooperation with my project The Centre for Investigation on an investigation into Russian private mercenaries, in particular the Wagner group,” Khodorkovsky wrote on his website. “These were brave men who were not prepared simply to collect documentary material, but wanted to ‘feel’ it in the palms of their hands. I hoped until the last moment that they had been captured, and that they could be rescued.”

Several media outlets have highlighted the controversial nature of the documentary the three men were making in the region. The Wagner group has reportedly been used by Russian authorities to conduct clandestine military operations on their behalf. Russian authorities have denied those reports, according to Reuters.

The Wagner group is headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has known Putin since the 1990s and provides food services to the Kremlin through one of his companies, according to Bloomberg.

More Film

  • On, Russian documentary filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev

    Three Russian Journalists Killed in Ambush in Central African Republic

    Russian filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev was killed along with cameraman Kirill Radchenko and war correspondent Orkhan Dzhemal in the Central African Republic while filming an investigative documentary about the Wagner group, a private Russian military firm allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency reported. The three journalists, who were commissioned by Russian […]

  • Juan Vera’s ‘El Amor Menos Pensado’

    Juan Vera's Directoral Debut, 'El Amor Menos Pensado,’ to Open 66th San Sebastián Festival

    Russian filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev was killed along with cameraman Kirill Radchenko and war correspondent Orkhan Dzhemal in the Central African Republic while filming an investigative documentary about the Wagner group, a private Russian military firm allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency reported. The three journalists, who were commissioned by Russian […]

  • Maisie (ISABELLA SERMON) takes in the

    AMC Earnings Top Estimates Thanks to Summer Box Office Hits

    Russian filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev was killed along with cameraman Kirill Radchenko and war correspondent Orkhan Dzhemal in the Central African Republic while filming an investigative documentary about the Wagner group, a private Russian military firm allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency reported. The three journalists, who were commissioned by Russian […]

  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail

    Unseen 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' Sketches Found in Michael Palin's Archives

    Russian filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev was killed along with cameraman Kirill Radchenko and war correspondent Orkhan Dzhemal in the Central African Republic while filming an investigative documentary about the Wagner group, a private Russian military firm allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency reported. The three journalists, who were commissioned by Russian […]

  • The Sentence Review

    Film Review: 'The Sentence'

    Russian filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev was killed along with cameraman Kirill Radchenko and war correspondent Orkhan Dzhemal in the Central African Republic while filming an investigative documentary about the Wagner group, a private Russian military firm allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency reported. The three journalists, who were commissioned by Russian […]

  • Director Bille August attends the Maltin

    Bille August to Head Jury of Revamped Cairo Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Russian filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev was killed along with cameraman Kirill Radchenko and war correspondent Orkhan Dzhemal in the Central African Republic while filming an investigative documentary about the Wagner group, a private Russian military firm allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency reported. The three journalists, who were commissioned by Russian […]

  • 'Mega Time Squad' Review

    Fantasia Film Review: 'Mega Time Squad'

    Russian filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev was killed along with cameraman Kirill Radchenko and war correspondent Orkhan Dzhemal in the Central African Republic while filming an investigative documentary about the Wagner group, a private Russian military firm allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency reported. The three journalists, who were commissioned by Russian […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad