Beloved Sports Movie ‘Rudy’ to Receive Live-to-Picture Concert Treatment (EXCLUSIVE)

A beloved sports movie will receive the live-to-picture concert treatment when “Rudy” is screened on Nov. 10 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium with an 80-piece orchestra performing Jerry Goldsmith’s original score.

Star Sean Astin, director David Anspaugh, writer Angelo Pizzo, producer Cary Woods and Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger (the real Rudy) are all slated to appear in a pre-show panel discussing the film and its music.

Justin Freer will conduct the 80-member Hollywood Chamber Orchestra. His CineConcerts organization (in partnership with Sony Pictures) is behind the event.

The 1993 movie – which told the true story of a young man who, against the odds, realizes his dream of playing football for the University of Notre Dame – ranks no. 54 on the American Film Institute’s list of “most inspiring films.”

A portion of the proceeds will go to the scholarship fund of the Notre Dame Alumni Club of Los Angeles and to Southern California high school sports programs.

Said CineConcerts producer and co-founder Brady Beaubien: “Jerry Goldsmith’s incredible score brings to life the heart, raw excitement, and internal battle by creating the continual sensation that Rudy’s struggle feels like it is our own. We feel privileged to bring this film concert experience to Los Angeles, where countless movie dreams are born and where the score was also written.”

Anspaugh and Pizzo previously collaborated on another sports movie, the basketball-themed “Hoosiers,” also with a Jerry Goldsmith score that received an Oscar nomination.

Goldsmith, who died in 2004, was an 18-time Oscar nominee (who won for “The Omen” in 1976) and among the most respected composers in Hollywood history. Goldsmith’s inspirational “Rudy” theme has been licensed countless times over the past 25 years, going on to become one of his most-recognized tunes. This marks only the second full live-to-picture presentation of a Goldsmith score (“Planet of the Apes” was done in London in 2015).

CineConcerts does live-to-picture concerts of the “Harry Potter” films and has also done “Gladiator,” “The Godfather,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and other classics.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 (at ). More information is available at rudyinconcert.com.