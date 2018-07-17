Film News Roundup: Rose Byrne in Talks to Join Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Limited Partners’

In today’s film news roundup, Paramount is trying to bring Rose Byrne on board a Tiffany Haddish project, MGM moves up the release date of “Operation Finale,” and Telexist Films launches as a post-production specialist.

CASTING

Paramount Studios is in negotiations with Rose Byrne to join the upcoming Tiffany Haddish comedy “Limited Partners.”

The studio announced in May that it had pulled “Transformers 7” from its June 28, 2019, release date, and slotted Haddish’s comedy “Limited Partners” in its place. Paramount set up the project last fall with writers Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly. The story centers on two female friends who build a successful company, then find their relationship tested following a buyout offer.

Byrne will play the more pragmatic of the two best friends. The comedy is prepping for an October production start. Peter Principato, Itay Reiss, and Joel Zadak are producing.

Byrne has starred in the “Neighbors” movies, “Spy,” “Bridesmaids,” and “Peter Rabbit.” Byrne is repped by CAA and Australia’s RGM Artists.

RELEASE DATE

MGM has moved up the release date of historical drama “Operation Finale” from Sept. 14 to Aug. 29.

“Operation Finale” focuses on the successful attempt by Israel to track down Adolf Eichmann, played by Ben Kingsley. Chris Weitz directs the drama from Matthew Orton’s screenplay about the capture of Eichmann, who organized the transport of Jews from all over Europe to concentration camps, where an estimated 6 million people were killed.

When World War II was ending, Eichmann fled to his home country of Austria and then moved to Argentina. Eichmann was captured in Argentina in 1960 by the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service, and following a trial in Israel, he was found guilty of war crimes and hanged in 1962 at the age of 56.

Oscar Isaac portrays Peter Malkin, the Mossad operative who led a group of Israeli spies searching for Eichmann in a “catch and extract” operation. He’s also producing along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger under their Automatik company and Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire. The news was first reported by Deadline.

PARTNERSHIP LAUNCH

Telexist, a Los Angeles-based post-production studio specializing in virtual reality, is expanding service offerings through the launch of Telexist Films, Variety has learned exclusively.

New services provided by the studio include editorial, color, sound mix, sound design, VFX, and trailer editing. Through their partnership with parent company Good Deed Entertainment, Telexist Films will now handle all post-production needs for GDE’s upcoming feature films, including their genre label Cranked Up Films.

“Coming from the VR space, Telexist is looking forward to broadening our production slate with Telexist Films and collaborating with Good Deed Entertainment to handle their post-production needs,” said Erik Donley, CEO and founder of Telexist. “With the addition of Telexist Films, we look forward to working with a variety of companies and catering to new mediums in the industry. GDE has been a long-time believer in Telexist and we couldn’t have picked a better team to start this journey with as we continue to grow.”

Telexist Films is currently working on the upcoming feature “Coyote Lake,” which will be distributed theatrically in 2019 via Cranked Up Films. The thriller stars Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) and Adriana Barraza as a mother/daughter team who run a makeshift hotel at the U.S.-Mexican border.

“Telexist is skilled in creating visually stunning content with an innovative approach and we are excited to welcome them to the team,” stated Nikki Stier, chief operating officer of Good Deed Entertainment and Cranked Up Films. “GDE is quickly evolving into a full-service studio and we’re proud to offer filmmakers a broad scope of services from production, post-production, and distribution for films across all genres.”

Good Deed distributed “Loving Vincert,” “Always at the Carlyle” with George Clooney and Jon Hamm, and “Journey’s End,” starring Sam Claflin, Asa Butterfield, and Toby Jones. The two companies previously announced their collaboration on the upcoming interactive VR series “Memory Palace.”