Rose Byrne Joins Hilary Swank’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘I Am Mother’

Dave McNary

Rose Byrne will voice the titular robot Mother in the sci-fi thriller “I Am Mother.”

Hilary Swank and Clara Rugaard will also star in the film. Rugaard portrays the first of a new generation of humans raised by “Mother” — a kindly robot designed to repopulate the earth following the extinction of mankind. But their unique bond is threatened when a blood-drenched woman (Swank) inexplicably arrives, calling into question everything she’s been told about the outside world.

First-time feature filmmaker Grant Sputore is directing based on an original concept. Michael Lloyd Green penned the script, which was on the 2016 Black List.

Byrne said Sputore’s movie is a “unique, eerie, unnerving and visionary science fiction piece. He is such an exciting talent to come out of Australia and I am so flattered to be on board with such an incredible artist.”

The film began shooting last year at South Australia’s Adelaide Studios. It is produced by Southern Light Films’ Timothy White and the Penguin Empire’s Kelvin Munro. Anna Vincent and Michael Lloyd Green co-produce. Executive producers are Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti from Rhea Films (“American Made”) along with Bryce Menzies, Philip Wade, John Wade and Sputore. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international sales, with WME Global overseeing U.S. sales. Studiocanal is handling distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

Byrne recently starred in “Peter Rabbit” and opposite Ethan Hawke in the comedy “Juliet, Naked.” She will be seen next alongside Mark Wahlberg in “Instant Family.”

Byrne is represented by CAA and RGM Artists. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

