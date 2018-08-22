Rosamund Pike’s ‘A Private War’ to Open Mill Valley Film Festival

Rosamund Pike’s “A Private War” has been selected as one of two opening night movies at the Mill Valley Film Festival on Oct. 4, Variety has learned exclusively.

Pike and director Matthew Heineman are expected to attend the event, which mark be the U.S. premiere for “A Private War,” at the Marin Country Mart. The festival, now in its 41st year, will run through Oct. 14.

“A Private War” chronicles the life of the late American-born British war reporter Marie Colvin, portrayed by Pike, and is based on Marie Brenner’s 2012 Vanity Fair article “Marie Colvin’s Private War.” Colvin died in 2012 while covering the siege at Homs in Syria.

Aviron Pictures plans to release “A Private War” on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles and New York, with a Nov. 16 wide launch. The cast includes Jamie Dornan, Stanley Tucci, and Tom Hollander. Matthew George’s Acacia Entertainment is producing and financing “A Private War” alongside the Fyzz Facility, which is executive producing.

Pike was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress for 2014’s “Gone Girl.” Heineman was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary for 2015’s “Cartel Land,” and won the Directors Guild’s documentary award for “Cartel Land” and “City of Ghosts.”

“A Private War” is Heineman’s first narrative feature. It was shot by cinematographer Robert Richardson, who has won three Oscars.