Rory Culkin’s Drama ‘Song of Sway Lake’ Bought for September Release

Song of Sway Lake
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Orchard

The Orchard has acquired U.S. rights to the jazz-inspired drama “The Song of Sway Lake,” starring Rory Culkin, Robert Sheehan, and Mary Beth Peil.

“Sway Lake” is directed by Ari Gold (“Adventures of Power”), who co-wrote the film with Elizabeth Bull. Culkin portrays a young man who plots to steal a valuable, long-lost jazz record from his grandmother’s lake house. His plan is derailed when his accomplice (Sheehan) falls for the matriarch.

The movie will be released in theaters on Sept. 21 and on VOD and digital HD on Sept. 25. Producers are Gold through his Grack Films company, Michael Bederman (“Spotlight”), Allison Rose Carter (“American Honey”), and Social Construct’s Zak Kilberg. The film was executive produced by Garrett P. Fennelly and Anne Bernstein.

Kew Media Group launched the film to the international market at the Cannes Film Festival. The film will be continuing to tour international festivals this summer.

“’The Song of Sway Lake’ received strong buyer interest in Cannes,” said Jonathan Ford of Kew Media Group. “Its stellar cast and ultra-high production values set it apart.”

Evan Morehouse from the Orchard negotiated the U.S. deal with Benjamin Weiss and Derek Kigongo of Paradigm and attorney Orly Ravid from MSK on behalf of the filmmakers.

