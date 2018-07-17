Ron Satlof, Veteran TV Director, Dies at 79

Ron Satlof, who directed many episodes of television shows and films including “Perry Mason,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Quincy,” and died at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 2. He was 79; no cause of death was announced.

Born in New York City, Satlof worked in theatre while in school and received a bachelors’ degree from the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. After starring in plays at the Vermont Shakespeare Festival and releasing an album of folk songs, he moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s. Early in his career, he produced and directed an animated short film, “Frog Story,” that was nominated for an Oscar in 1972. In the years that followed, he also directed episodes of “The A-Team,” “McCloud,” “Dynasty,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Spiderman” and “Battlestar Galactica” in addition to the shows listed above.

As an artist in retirement in Florida, Ron continued to produce and direct films and television shows, including “Misconceptions” and “Condo Cop,” and taught cinematography at Eckerd College.

He is survived by his wife, Magda; his daughter Leira; two grandchildren; his brother, David; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.