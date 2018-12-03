‘Ron Burgundy Podcast’ Headed to iHeartRadio

Ron Burgundy, the legendary reporter featured in 2004’s “Anchorman” film, has a podcast coming to iHeartRadio in early 2019. Co-produced by Funny Or Die, the 12-episode “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” will launch in the first quarter of next year. A second season is expected to air in mid-2019.

“Listen, I don’t know what a podcast is, but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about,” said Burgundy. “I am also broke. Therefore, I am very excited to do this podcast. It is literally saving my life.”

“To be honest, we don’t want to do this podcast and we just want to get this announcement over with as soon as possible,” said Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Ron quite literally forced us into making this podcast with him, first calling us more than one hundred times in a single day and then proceeding to actually show up at our doorstep and physically force himself into our studios. We do hope the podcast is well-received, but in the meantime, we hope by agreeing to do the announcement he will stay away.”

It has not been announced if Will Ferrell, who played Burgundy in the film and its 2013 sequel, will appear as Burgundy for the podcast. Burgundy will release an official trailer in the coming months on iHeartRadio and “everywhere else podcasts are heard.” The anchorman returned to Twitter after a four-month hiatus and interacted with CNN’s Don Lemon in a humorous exchange regarding White House press credentials.