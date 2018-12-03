×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ron Burgundy Podcast’ Headed to iHeartRadio

The 'Anchorman' returns to the airwaves.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock (2122103m)Ron Burgundy Will Ferrell is on the go as San Diego's top-rated newsman, Ron Burgundy,Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. - 2004
CREDIT: Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Ron Burgundy, the legendary reporter featured in 2004’s “Anchorman” film, has a podcast coming to iHeartRadio in early 2019. Co-produced by Funny Or Die, the 12-episode “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” will launch in the first quarter of next year. A second season is expected to air in mid-2019.

“Listen, I don’t know what a podcast is, but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about,” said Burgundy. “I am also broke. Therefore, I am very excited to do this podcast. It is literally saving my life.”

“To be honest, we don’t want to do this podcast and we just want to get this announcement over with as soon as possible,” said Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Ron quite literally forced us into making this podcast with him, first calling us more than one hundred times in a single day and then proceeding to actually show up at our doorstep and physically force himself into our studios. We do hope the podcast is well-received, but in the meantime, we hope by agreeing to do the announcement he will stay away.”

It has not been announced if Will Ferrell, who played Burgundy in the film and its 2013 sequel, will appear as Burgundy for the podcast. Burgundy will release an official trailer in the coming months on iHeartRadio and “everywhere else podcasts are heard.” The anchorman returned to Twitter after a four-month hiatus and interacted with CNN’s Don Lemon in a humorous exchange regarding White House press credentials.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Ron Burgundy Podcast' Headed to iHeartRadio

    Ron Burgundy, the legendary reporter featured in 2004’s “Anchorman” film, has a podcast coming to iHeartRadio in early 2019. Co-produced by Funny Or Die, the 12-episode “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” will launch in the first quarter of next year. A second season is expected to air in mid-2019. “Listen, I don’t know what a podcast […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Oscars: 'Aquaman,' 'Avengers and More Advance in VFX Race

    Ron Burgundy, the legendary reporter featured in 2004’s “Anchorman” film, has a podcast coming to iHeartRadio in early 2019. Co-produced by Funny Or Die, the 12-episode “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” will launch in the first quarter of next year. A second season is expected to air in mid-2019. “Listen, I don’t know what a podcast […]

  • Kyra Sedgwick

    Sundance Unveils Indie Episodics Lineup With Nick Hornby, Kyra Sedgwick Series

    Ron Burgundy, the legendary reporter featured in 2004’s “Anchorman” film, has a podcast coming to iHeartRadio in early 2019. Co-produced by Funny Or Die, the 12-episode “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” will launch in the first quarter of next year. A second season is expected to air in mid-2019. “Listen, I don’t know what a podcast […]

  • Southeast Asia Needs to Embrace Change,

    Southeast Asia Needs to Embrace Change, Says SMF Head Rob Gilby

    Ron Burgundy, the legendary reporter featured in 2004’s “Anchorman” film, has a podcast coming to iHeartRadio in early 2019. Co-produced by Funny Or Die, the 12-episode “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” will launch in the first quarter of next year. A second season is expected to air in mid-2019. “Listen, I don’t know what a podcast […]

  • SGIFF: What (SE Asian) Film Financiers

    Singapore Producers' Network: What (SE Asian) Film Financiers Really Want

    Ron Burgundy, the legendary reporter featured in 2004’s “Anchorman” film, has a podcast coming to iHeartRadio in early 2019. Co-produced by Funny Or Die, the 12-episode “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” will launch in the first quarter of next year. A second season is expected to air in mid-2019. “Listen, I don’t know what a podcast […]

  • Bleecker Street Buys Liam Neeson, Lesley

    Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville Drama 'Normal People' Nabbed by Bleecker Street

    Ron Burgundy, the legendary reporter featured in 2004’s “Anchorman” film, has a podcast coming to iHeartRadio in early 2019. Co-produced by Funny Or Die, the 12-episode “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” will launch in the first quarter of next year. A second season is expected to air in mid-2019. “Listen, I don’t know what a podcast […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad