‘Roma’ Star Marina De Tavira Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA has signed Mexican actress Marina De Tavira in all areas.

Most recently, she starred in Alfonso Cuaron’s critically acclaimed movie “Roma,” playing the mother Sofia. “Roma,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was named best film by the New York Film Critics Circle, was recently nominated for a handful of Golden Globes, including best director and best foreign film. Up next, De Tavira will appear in the drama “This Is Not Berlin,” set to debut next year.

Additionally, her previous film credits include “Ana y Bruno,” “Ilusiones S.A.,” and “Espacio Interior.” On the television side, she has appeared in Amazon Prime’s “Falco,” Netflix’s “Ingobernable,” and Telemundo’s “El Senor de los Cielos,” among other titles.

Her acting career first developed on the stage, as De Tavira has participated in more than 20 plays, and produced and starred in Mexican stagings of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal,” Beth Henley’s “Crimes of the Heat,” and David Mamet’s “The Anarchist.”

She continues to be repped by Jerry ML in Mexico.