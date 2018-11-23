×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Roma’ to Get Limited Theatrical Release in Italy

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
ROMA
CREDIT: Carlos Somonte

Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” will go out theatrically in Italy on about 50 screens as a three-day event release early next month before the film becomes available globally on Netflix.

Italy’s Cineteca di Bologna, known internationally mostly as a film archive and preservation body, has announced that its boutique distribution arm will handle the release of “Roma.” The move comes despite a call by several Italian art-house cinema organizations for exhibitors not to screen “Roma,” which launched in September at the Venice Film Festival and won the Golden Lion.

Though small, the “Roma” event release in Italy will cover all major cities, a representative for Cineteca di Bologna distribution said. It will screen on Dec. 3, 4 and 5, before its appearance on Netflix on Dec. 14.

The Italian “Roma” release is part of Netflix’s push for its biggest theatrical outing to date. The U.S. rollout started in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 21. The film will open in London on Nov. 29, and is expected to be playing on screens in more than 30 countries on Dec. 5, according to Netflix.

Although Cineteca di Bologna has about 50 screens lined up for “Roma,” it’s not yet known which exhibitors have signed up. The Cineteca on Friday did not comment on its decision to release “Roma” theatrically or on the call for exhibitors to boycott Roma.

Related

Cineteca di Bologna chief Gian Luigi Farinelli is known as an ardent cinephile. His organization runs the film restoration lab L’Immagine Ritrovata, whose work is eagerly commissioned by major classic-movie players in Europe such as Pathe and Studiocanal. Its archives hold a total of more than 18,000 titles. Bologna’s Il Cinema Ritrovato festival, dedicated to revival and retrospective programming, is an annual film-lovers’ mecca.

Netflix recently became a big disruptor in Italy when it launched half a dozen movies in Venice. Art-house cinema organizations such as Fice, which controls 450 out of Italy’s 2,800 screens, blasted the festival for including Netflix movies in competition, unlike Cannes.

After the fest, competition title “On My Skin,” a local police-brutality drama, was released simultaneously online by Netflix and in 80 Italian theaters via distributor Lucky Red. That day-and-date release outraged other Italian distributors, causing Lucky Red boss Andrea Occhipinti to resign as head of the national distributors’ association in September.

His successor, Luigi Lonigro, chief of RAI Cinema’s 01 Distributions unit, worked with other industry representatives to draft new rules on release windows, which were unveiled last week. Italy will now enshrine into law the informal 105-day window between a film’s first theatrical screening and its availability on other platforms. Limited-release and under-performing titles can have even shorter lag periods – as little as 10 days. But this law will apply to Italian films only, and not to foreign product such as “Roma.”

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Film

  • ROMA

    'Roma' to Get Limited Theatrical Release in Italy

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” will go out theatrically in Italy on about 50 screens as a three-day event release early next month before the film becomes available globally on Netflix. Italy’s Cineteca di Bologna, known internationally mostly as a film archive and preservation body, has announced that its boutique distribution arm will handle the release of […]

  • (L to R) Marco Graf as

    ‘Roma’: Mexico’s Cinepolis, Netflix Face Off Over Mexico Release

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” will go out theatrically in Italy on about 50 screens as a three-day event release early next month before the film becomes available globally on Netflix. Italy’s Cineteca di Bologna, known internationally mostly as a film archive and preservation body, has announced that its boutique distribution arm will handle the release of […]

  • Tepid China Box Office for 'Fantastic

    'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Unlikely to Beat First Film in China

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” will go out theatrically in Italy on about 50 screens as a three-day event release early next month before the film becomes available globally on Netflix. Italy’s Cineteca di Bologna, known internationally mostly as a film archive and preservation body, has announced that its boutique distribution arm will handle the release of […]

  • Astral

    Film Review: 'Astral'

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” will go out theatrically in Italy on about 50 screens as a three-day event release early next month before the film becomes available globally on Netflix. Italy’s Cineteca di Bologna, known internationally mostly as a film archive and preservation body, has announced that its boutique distribution arm will handle the release of […]

  • The Lion King Teaser

    Watch the First 'The Lion King' Live-Action Teaser Trailer

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” will go out theatrically in Italy on about 50 screens as a three-day event release early next month before the film becomes available globally on Netflix. Italy’s Cineteca di Bologna, known internationally mostly as a film archive and preservation body, has announced that its boutique distribution arm will handle the release of […]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    Is 'Green Book' Woke Enough? Does It Need to Be? (Column)

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” will go out theatrically in Italy on about 50 screens as a three-day event release early next month before the film becomes available globally on Netflix. Italy’s Cineteca di Bologna, known internationally mostly as a film archive and preservation body, has announced that its boutique distribution arm will handle the release of […]

  • Meryl Streep Takes Down Trump at

    Golden Globes: It's Time to Pay Respect to Hollywood's Foreign Press

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” will go out theatrically in Italy on about 50 screens as a three-day event release early next month before the film becomes available globally on Netflix. Italy’s Cineteca di Bologna, known internationally mostly as a film archive and preservation body, has announced that its boutique distribution arm will handle the release of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad