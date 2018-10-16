You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate in Negotiations for Star-Studded Roger Ailes Movie Dropped by Annapurna

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicole Kidman, Gretchen Carlson
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Lionsgate is in negotiations to back the untitled Fox News sexual harassment film starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, sources have told Variety.

Lionsgate had no comment Monday. Annapurna decided on Oct. 9 to back out of the project due to budgetary concerns. Focus Features was considering a move to come on board, but that has not materialized. Bron Studios is expected to co-finance the film.

Despite Annapurna’s withdrawal, the project remains attractive due to its pedigree and an all-star cast that includes Kidman, Theron, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, and Margot Robbie. The film is directed by Jay Roach (“Trumbo”) and written by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph (“The Big Short”).

The movie focuses on Ailes’ downfall as seen through the eyes of a group of female employees. Kidman will play Gretchen Carlson, the Fox News anchor who sued Ailes for harassment in 2016, and Theron will portray Megyn Kelly, whose decision to go public with her own story of abuse became a key turning point.

Lithgow will play Ailes and Malcolm McDowell is on board as News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch. Robbie will portray Kayla Pospisil. Allison Janney is also attached.

Ailes resigned in July 2016, from his posts as Chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations. He died last year. The news about the Lionsgate negotiations was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Film

  • Nicole Kidman, Gretchen Carlson

    Lionsgate in Negotiations for Star-Studded Roger Ailes Movie Dropped by Annapurna

    Lionsgate is in negotiations to back the untitled Fox News sexual harassment film starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, sources have told Variety. Lionsgate had no comment Monday. Annapurna decided on Oct. 9 to back out of the project due to budgetary concerns. Focus Features was considering a move to come on board, but that […]

  • 'Change in the Air' Review

    Film Review: 'Change in the Air'

    Lionsgate is in negotiations to back the untitled Fox News sexual harassment film starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, sources have told Variety. Lionsgate had no comment Monday. Annapurna decided on Oct. 9 to back out of the project due to budgetary concerns. Focus Features was considering a move to come on board, but that […]

  • Norman Lloyd Dead

    SAG-AFTRA to Honor Norman Lloyd, June Lockhart

    Lionsgate is in negotiations to back the untitled Fox News sexual harassment film starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, sources have told Variety. Lionsgate had no comment Monday. Annapurna decided on Oct. 9 to back out of the project due to budgetary concerns. Focus Features was considering a move to come on board, but that […]

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Lionsgate is in negotiations to back the untitled Fox News sexual harassment film starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, sources have told Variety. Lionsgate had no comment Monday. Annapurna decided on Oct. 9 to back out of the project due to budgetary concerns. Focus Features was considering a move to come on board, but that […]

  • The Flash Ezra Miller

    Flash Standalone Movie Pushes Start Date, Eyes 2021 Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lionsgate is in negotiations to back the untitled Fox News sexual harassment film starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, sources have told Variety. Lionsgate had no comment Monday. Annapurna decided on Oct. 9 to back out of the project due to budgetary concerns. Focus Features was considering a move to come on board, but that […]

  • Movie Ticket Prices Down Slightly to

    Movie Ticket Prices Drop Slightly to $8.83 for Third Quarter

    Lionsgate is in negotiations to back the untitled Fox News sexual harassment film starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, sources have told Variety. Lionsgate had no comment Monday. Annapurna decided on Oct. 9 to back out of the project due to budgetary concerns. Focus Features was considering a move to come on board, but that […]

  • BTS Billboard Music Awards, Show, Las

    BTS Announce Premiere Date for 'Burn the Stage: The Movie'

    Lionsgate is in negotiations to back the untitled Fox News sexual harassment film starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, sources have told Variety. Lionsgate had no comment Monday. Annapurna decided on Oct. 9 to back out of the project due to budgetary concerns. Focus Features was considering a move to come on board, but that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad