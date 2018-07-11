Neill Blomkamp to Direct ‘RoboCop’ Sequel

Dave McNary

RoboCop
CREDIT: MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“RoboCop” is getting a sequel from “District 9” director Neill Blomkamp.

MGM is developing “RoboCop Returns” four years after partnering with Sony on the “RoboCop” remake, directed by Jose Padilha. Joel Kinnaman played the title character, with Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Abbie Cornish, and Jackie Earle Haley in supporting roles. Kinnaman starred as the crimefighter, a Detroit police office who’s transformed into RoboCop after he’s murdered while on duty. The film grossed $240 million worldwide.

Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 “RoboCop” starred Peter Weller in the titular role along with Nancy Allen, Dan O’Herlihy, Kurtwood Smith, Miguel Ferrer, and Ronny Cox. It grossed more than $50 million worldwide and won the Academy Award for best sound editing, along with earning nominations for film editing and sound mixing.

Original screenwriter Ed Neumeier is producing “RoboCop Returns” and Michael Miner is executive producing. Justin Rhodes will rewrite the script that Neumeier and Miner wrote as a sequel to Verhoeven’s original. MGM executive VP Adam Rosenberg is overseeing the pic for the studio.

Blomkamp’s credits include “Elysium” and “Chappie.” He is represented by WME. Rhodes is repped by WME and Madhouse. Neumeier and Miner are repped by APA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

