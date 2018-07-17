Jamie Foxx Teaches Taron Egerton to Steal From the Rich in ‘Robin Hood’ Trailer

Taron Egerton is ready to steal from the rich as Robin Hood in the first trailer for Lionsgate’s upcoming movie “Robin Hood.”

“You were a lord, but now you get to become a thief, and I’m going to show you how,” he’s told by Jamie Foxx, who plays Little John.

Egerton’s character asks, “When do I actually get to, you know, steal?”

Egerton’s Robin Hood is a war-hardened crusader, while Foxx portrays a Moorish commander mounting a revolt against the corrupt English crown. The trailer, released on Tuesday, shows a gritty, violent version of England with plenty of swordplay and archery.

Eve Hewson stars as Maid Marian. “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan will portray Will Scarlett — Robin Hood’s half-brother — and a snarling Ben Mendelsohn plays the Sheriff of Nottingham.

“Robin Hood” is opening in the prime pre-Thanksgiving release date of Nov. 21, against Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez comedy “Second Act,” Universal’s comedy-drama “Green Book,” and MGM’s boxing drama “Creed 2.”

Otto Bathurst is directing “Robin Hood” from a script by Ben Chandler and David James Kelly. The producers are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Basil Iwanyk, Tory Tunnell, and Joby Harold. The production companies are DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Safehouse Pictures, and Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures.

Lionsgate also unveiled the investing app Robinhood for a San Diego Comic-Con scavenger hunt titled “Crypto Power to the People.” Attendees will search for coins redeemable for $50, $500, $1,000, or $5,000, which they can use to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum from Thursday to Saturday.