Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp Join Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s ‘The King’

Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the cast of David Michod’s Netflix original production “The King,” the Shakespeare-inspired film starring Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton. Shooting starts in Britain on Friday.

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn has also joined the production. Mendelsohn previously featured in Michod’s debut feature, “Animal Kingdom,” in 2010. Pattinson and Michod previously worked together on 2014’s “The Rover.”

“The King” is Michod’s second film for Netflix following last year’s “War Machine,” starring Brad Pitt. “The King” is adapted by Michod and Edgerton from Shakespeare’s historical plays “Henry IV, Part 1,” “Henry IV, Part 2” and “Henry V.”

Chalamet stars as the young, disgraced Prince Hal, who inherits the crown and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Edgerton). Other cast members include Sean Harris, Tom Glynn-Carney and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie.

Pattinson is set to play the French Dauphin, while Depp will play the French Princess Catherine. Mendelsohn will play Chalamet’s father, King Henry IV.

Liz Watts, who worked with the director on both “Animal Kingdom” and “The Rover,” will produce for Australia’s Porchlight Films, alongside Edgerton, Michod and Pitt’s production company, Plan B.

“The King”is scheduled to debut on Netflix worldwide in 2019.