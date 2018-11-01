You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ridley Scott and Paramount Moving Forward on 'Gladiator' Sequel

Justin Kroll

Gladiator
After years of discussing a sequel to the Oscar-winning hit, Ridley Scott looks ready to return to the coliseum as the director has begun development on a new “Gladiator” pic with Paramount on board to distribute.

“The Town” scribe Peter Craig will pen the script.

The original pic starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a General in the Roman army, who is betrayed by the Emperor and left for dead while his family is brutally murdered. He is eventually forced to become a gladiator after being captured by slave traders, who lead him back to Rome to fight as a gladiator while plotting his revenge against Emperor that betrayed him.

The film would go on to win Best Picture and Crowe would end up landing the Best Actor Oscar while also grossing $460 million at the worldwide box office.

It’s not known how the story will continue, as Maximus is killed by the end of the film.

DreamWorks handled the production on the first film but is no longer involved, while Universal, which co-produced, has the option to come on as co-financiers.

Scott most recently helmed “All the Money in the World” starring Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg. Scott is repped by WME, and Craig is repped by CAA.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

  Gladiator

    Ridley Scott and Paramount Moving Forward on 'Gladiator' Sequel

  120dB Film Finance

    AFM: 120dB Film Finance Secures $100 Million in Funding

  China's H.G.C. Entertainment to Distribute Norwegian

    China's H.G.C. Entertainment Acquires Big Norwegian Biopic 'Amundsen' (EXCLUSIVE)

  Ralph Creed Robin Hood

    Thanksgiving Box Office: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Battles 'Creed II,' 'Robin Hood'

  Anthony Ramos 'Bad Times at the

    'Hamilton' Star Anthony Ramos Joins Liam Neeson's 'Honest Thief' (EXCLUSIVE)

  Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman

    Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman to Star in Thriller 'The Secrets We Keep'

  Ewan McGregor Black Mask

    'Birds of Prey' Eyes Ewan McGregor to Play Batman Villain Black Mask

