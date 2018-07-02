Small Grants Help Filmmakers Make Giant Leaps, Richard Linklater Says

Texan filmmaker attends screening of 1990 movie 'Slacker' at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

By
Peter Caranicas

Deputy Editor

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: KVIFF

Emerging filmmakers can parlay even the smallest of financial grants into major career-advancing moves, per director Richard Linklater.

Interviewed by Variety film critic Peter Debruge, the helmer was speaking at the Variety Critics Corner series at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival. He was referring to the types of funds awarded by the Austin Film Society, a nonprofit organization he established in 1985 in his hometown of Austin, Texas – originally to screen classic and auteur films.

AFS – which is being showcased as part of the Made in Texas program at Karlovy Vary – has grown to own a cinema, manage local soundstages, and provide funding to help Texas-based artists at the script stage, in post, or in any other way that will advance their projects. These modest grants, he said, are a way to incubate or jump-start new films.

Linklater came to Karlovy Vary to accompany Made in Texas, as well as to present a screening of his 1990 picture “Slacker.” His oeuvre also includes “Dazed and Confused,” “Boyhood,” and the series “Before Sunrise,” “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight.”

Related

The director, who also writes, recalled his own starting years, during which a lucky financial break made all the difference. “Early on I heard you could sell something to European TV,” he said, “and sure enough, I got $35,000 from a German TV sale and was able to finish that particular project.” He added, “If you’re a smart filmmaker, you have to be kind of a hustler.”

Since its inception, AFS has awarded more than $2 million in filmmaker grants. This money has supported the production of hundreds of Texas films and spurred careers of such filmmakers as David Lowery (“A Ghost Story,” “Pete’s Dragon”), Athina Tsangari (“Attenberg”), Kat Candler (“Queen Sugar”), and David and Nathan Zellner (“Damsel,” “Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter”).

“Damsel,” a western comedy starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska, is screening at Karlovy Vary, and Pattinson will be on hand to accept the President’s Award at the fest’s closing ceremony.

Clearly pleased with the results of AFS initiatives, Linklater called the Zellner brothers “creative and brilliant filmmakers.”

Linklater also stressed the often critical role of actors in a film’s creative process. “Pattinson clearly used the profile he gained in the ‘Twilight’ series to go on and work with great directors,” he said. “And Kirsten Stewart, his counterpart, did the same thing. That’s a lesson for all young actors. It’s not about the money. It’s about great stories and exploring yourself.”

Stars, he said, have a lot of power in the industry because “they can get movies made by electing to work in them. What films get made are often actors’ choices.”

Linklater is content to stay put in Austin. In Hollywood, he said, “it’s like, I love your film, how much money did it make on its opening weekend? That’s so boring.”

In the future, he sees himself doing exactly what he does now. “In thirty [years’ time] I want to be an old guy that still makes movies.”

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • Small Grants Help Filmmakers Make Giant

    Small Grants Help Filmmakers Make Giant Leaps, Richard Linklater Says

    Emerging filmmakers can parlay even the smallest of financial grants into major career-advancing moves, per director Richard Linklater. Interviewed by Variety film critic Peter Debruge, the helmer was speaking at the Variety Critics Corner series at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival. He was referring to the types of funds awarded by the Austin Film […]

  • Tonya Harding Nancy Kerrigan

    Tonya Harding Documentary 'Sharp Edges' Sold to Neon

    Emerging filmmakers can parlay even the smallest of financial grants into major career-advancing moves, per director Richard Linklater. Interviewed by Variety film critic Peter Debruge, the helmer was speaking at the Variety Critics Corner series at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival. He was referring to the types of funds awarded by the Austin Film […]

  • 'Our Struggles' Review: An Unassuming But

    Film Review: 'Our Struggles'

    Emerging filmmakers can parlay even the smallest of financial grants into major career-advancing moves, per director Richard Linklater. Interviewed by Variety film critic Peter Debruge, the helmer was speaking at the Variety Critics Corner series at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival. He was referring to the types of funds awarded by the Austin Film […]

  • Korea Box Office: 'Witch' Beats 'Accidental

    Korea Box Office: 'Witch' Beats 'Accidental Detective'

    Emerging filmmakers can parlay even the smallest of financial grants into major career-advancing moves, per director Richard Linklater. Interviewed by Variety film critic Peter Debruge, the helmer was speaking at the Variety Critics Corner series at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival. He was referring to the types of funds awarded by the Austin Film […]

  • avengers infinity war

    North American Box Office Hits Record $3.33 Billion in Second Quarter

    Emerging filmmakers can parlay even the smallest of financial grants into major career-advancing moves, per director Richard Linklater. Interviewed by Variety film critic Peter Debruge, the helmer was speaking at the Variety Critics Corner series at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival. He was referring to the types of funds awarded by the Austin Film […]

  • Jerusalem Film Festival's Pitch Point Unveils

    Jerusalem Film Festival's Pitch Point Unveils Selected Projects

    Emerging filmmakers can parlay even the smallest of financial grants into major career-advancing moves, per director Richard Linklater. Interviewed by Variety film critic Peter Debruge, the helmer was speaking at the Variety Critics Corner series at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival. He was referring to the types of funds awarded by the Austin Film […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad