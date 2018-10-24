You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Richard Linklater Directing Biopic on Comedian Bill Hicks for Focus

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Richard Linklater
CREDIT: Photographer Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Richard Linklater will write and direct an untitled film based on the life of comedian Bill Hicks for Focus Features.

Hicks was raised as a Southern Baptist and began performing comedy in the late 1970s in Texas. He toured extensively during the 1980s, specializing in dark humor and social commentary. A typical joke: “I never got along with my dad. Kids used to come up to me and say, ‘My dad can beat up your dad.’ I’d say ‘Yeah? When?'”

Hicks died of pancreatic cancer in 1994 at the age of 32. Linklater has said publicly that he regretted that he was not able to work with Hicks, who was a fan of Linklater’s Texas-based coming-of-age movie “Dazed and Confused.”

Hicks was the subject of a 2009 documentary “American: The Bill Hicks Story.” The film, which was screened at SXSW, was produced by Matt Harlock and Paul Thomas, and featured archival footage and interviews with family and friends.

Linklater has received five Academy Award nominations, including three for producing, directing and writing “Boyhood” along with writing nominations with Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke for “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight.” His other directing credits include “Slacker,” “School of Rock,” “Waking Life,” “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Last Flag Flying.”

Linklater is in post-production on “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” starring Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Billy Crudup and Laurence Fishburne. Annapurna will release “Bernadette,” an adaptation of Marie Simple’s novel, on March 22.

Linklater is represented by CAA and Cinetic Media. The news was first reported by Collider.

 

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Film

  • Halloween

    'Halloween' to Make Another Killing at the Box Office

    Richard Linklater will write and direct an untitled film based on the life of comedian Bill Hicks for Focus Features. Hicks was raised as a Southern Baptist and began performing comedy in the late 1970s in Texas. He toured extensively during the 1980s, specializing in dark humor and social commentary. A typical joke: “I never […]

  • Mice and Mystics

    DreamWorks Animation to Develop 'Mice and Mystics' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Richard Linklater will write and direct an untitled film based on the life of comedian Bill Hicks for Focus Features. Hicks was raised as a Southern Baptist and began performing comedy in the late 1970s in Texas. He toured extensively during the 1980s, specializing in dark humor and social commentary. A typical joke: “I never […]

  • Alfonso Cuarón

    Alfonso Cuaron, Pawel Pawlikowski Charm Morelia

    Richard Linklater will write and direct an untitled film based on the life of comedian Bill Hicks for Focus Features. Hicks was raised as a Southern Baptist and began performing comedy in the late 1970s in Texas. He toured extensively during the 1980s, specializing in dark humor and social commentary. A typical joke: “I never […]

  • Mexican Duo Takes Morelia on Psychedelic

    Mexican Duo Takes Morelia on Psychedelic 'Trip'

    Richard Linklater will write and direct an untitled film based on the life of comedian Bill Hicks for Focus Features. Hicks was raised as a Southern Baptist and began performing comedy in the late 1970s in Texas. He toured extensively during the 1980s, specializing in dark humor and social commentary. A typical joke: “I never […]

  • Lila Avilés: A Profile

    Mexican Revolution: Lila Avilés

    Richard Linklater will write and direct an untitled film based on the life of comedian Bill Hicks for Focus Features. Hicks was raised as a Southern Baptist and began performing comedy in the late 1970s in Texas. He toured extensively during the 1980s, specializing in dark humor and social commentary. A typical joke: “I never […]

  • Mia Goth as Sara and Dakota

    Artist's Estate Settles 'Suspiria' Copyright Case Against Amazon Studios

    Richard Linklater will write and direct an untitled film based on the life of comedian Bill Hicks for Focus Features. Hicks was raised as a Southern Baptist and began performing comedy in the late 1970s in Texas. He toured extensively during the 1980s, specializing in dark humor and social commentary. A typical joke: “I never […]

  • Kyzza Terrazas on ‘Bayoneta,’ a Different

    Morelia: Kyzza Terrazas on ‘Bayoneta,’ a Different Kind of Immigration Movie

    Richard Linklater will write and direct an untitled film based on the life of comedian Bill Hicks for Focus Features. Hicks was raised as a Southern Baptist and began performing comedy in the late 1970s in Texas. He toured extensively during the 1980s, specializing in dark humor and social commentary. A typical joke: “I never […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad